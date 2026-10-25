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Use of terrorism as instrument of statecraft unacceptable: Jaishankar

At an event held here to mark the 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission, he underlined the importance of peace, especially amid the ongoing conflicts in the world

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

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The usage of terrorism as an "instrument of statecraft" is simply unacceptable, and it can never be justified or rationalised, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday and flagged that it continues because "not all states really display zero tolerance" to the menace.

Despite history holding so many lessons on it, "some still allow political calculations to take precedence", he said in his address at an event here without naming any country.

At an event held here to mark the 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission, he underlined the importance of peace, especially amid the ongoing conflicts in the world.

"Let us consider the indivisibility of peace. Now, war anywhere threatens peace everywhere," the Union minister said.

 

He cited the conflicts in Ukraine and the West Asia region curently underway, and asserted that India expresses global sentiment when it says that dialogue and diplomacy is the only solution.

"Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance. Despite history, holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence," Jaishankar said.

The world must, therefore, develop sharper awareness about this common threat, and it must come together with stronger resolve and counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar global terrorism Terrorism

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First Published: Oct 25 2026 | 1:11 PM IST