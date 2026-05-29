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Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar takes charge as 48th Vice Chief of Navy

Earlier, as the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, he was instrumental in executing the Navy's aggressive forward deployment of critical assets as part of Operation Sindoor

Ajay Kochhar, Ajay, Sanjay Vatsayan

Vice Admiral Kochhar succeeds Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, who has been appointed as the next chief of the Western Naval Command Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

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Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, who drove high-level naval combat readiness during Operation Sindoor, assumed charge as the 48th Vice Chief of the Indian Navy on Friday, bringing a wealth of frontline experience to the naval headquarters.

Before taking the helm as the Navy's second-in-command, the officer served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India's first and only integrated tri-services theatre command guarding strategic waters.

Earlier, as the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, he was instrumental in executing the Navy's aggressive forward deployment of critical assets as part of Operation Sindoor.

Vice Admiral Kochhar succeeds Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, who has been appointed as the next chief of the Western Naval Command.

 

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Pune, Vice Admiral Kochhar was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988.

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A specialist in gunnery and missile systems, he has held a wide range of command, operational, and staff assignments over his distinguished career spanning more than 37 years.

He has commanded warships Nashak, Vibhuti, and Kirpan, and was the commissioning commanding officer of the frigate Trikand. The Flag Officer has also commanded the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

During his tenure, the aircraft carrier successfully completed the integration and operationalisation of its air wing.

A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the Naval War College, Goa, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK Vice Admiral excelled in key strategic and policy-oriented staff roles at the Naval headquarters, according to the Indian Navy.

On promotion to Flag rank in 2018, he served as the assistant controller of Carrier Projects and assistant controller of Warship Production and Acquisition.

He subsequently commanded the Western Fleet in 2021 and thereafter served as Commandant, National Defence Academy, where he focused on enhancing training standards and infrastructure.

The Flag Officer assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command on May 25, 2024, amidst a challenging security situation in the Western maritime theatre.

He spearheaded the command's response to conventional and non-traditional threats along the Western Seaboard, including high-tempo naval operations during Operation Sindoor, the Navy said.

For his leadership and meritorious service, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.

In his role as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, he played a key role in operational coordination and in enhancing integration and jointness among the three services, the Navy said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Navy Indian Naval power Operation Sindoor Indian Defence forces

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

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