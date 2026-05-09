Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed as next Chief of the Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the next Chief of the Naval Staff and will succeed the incumbent, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who retires on May 31, 2026, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced through its social media handle on Saturday. Vice Admiral Swaminathan, who is presently the Western Naval Commander in Mumbai, will take charge on May 31, with his tenure lasting up to December 31, 2028.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan “brings nearly four decades of distinguished service, with extensive operational, strategic and personnel management experience across key appointments in the Indian Navy”, the MoD post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) said.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan was commissioned into the Navy on July 1, 1987. A specialist in communication and electronic warfare, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA.