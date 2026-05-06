Vietnam President Lam's India visit: Is BrahMos missile deal on agenda?

Vietnamese President To Lam’s visit to New Delhi from May 5 to 7 is expected to place defence cooperation at the centre of bilateral discussions. The possible purchase of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by Vietnam is emerging as a key focus, according to news agency Reuters.

The visit comes as India seeks to expand its role as a defence exporter and strengthen its strategic footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

BrahMos exports: Which countries have signed up?

India has steadily advanced its ambitions of becoming a global arms exporter through overseas sales of the BrahMos missile system, jointly developed with Russia.

The Philippines became the first international buyer in 2022 after signing a $375 million deal for three coastal defence missile batteries. Deliveries were completed during 2024 and 2025, significantly strengthening Manila’s maritime defence capabilities.

Indonesia followed in March 2026 by signing a procurement agreement for BrahMos missiles, reinforcing India’s emergence as a supplier of advanced military platforms in Southeast Asia.

India-Vietnam defence ties deepen

Defence ties between the two countries have evolved significantly over the past decade. Since 2010, India and Vietnam have maintained an annual Defence Policy Dialogue, strengthening military coordination and policy cooperation. India has extended a $500 million defence credit line to support Vietnam’s military modernisation and, in 2023, gifted the indigenously built missile corvette INS Kirpan to Hanoi.

Bilateral naval cooperation, military training, anti-piracy operations, peacekeeping initiatives and submarine support agreements have all added greater operational depth to the relationship.

Trade and economic ties

India and Vietnam have built strong trade and economic ties over the years, with business between the two countries growing steadily. Bilateral trade skyrocketed to $14.89 billion in 2024 from just $200 million in 2000. According to the Indian data, trade between April 2024 and March 2025 reached $15.76 billion, marking a 6.4 per cent increase from the previous year.

India exported goods worth $5.43 billion to Vietnam during this period, while imports from Vietnam stood at $10.33 billion. Vietnam is now India’s 20th largest trading partner globally and its 15th biggest export market. For Vietnam, India is its 8th largest trading partner.

India’s major exports to Vietnam include meat products, fishery items, machinery, electrical equipment, auto parts, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, metals, cereals, cotton and gems. In return, India imports electronic goods, telecom equipment, machinery, iron and steel products, chemicals, footwear, garments, textiles, wood, rubber and coffee from Vietnam.

Energy ties remain strategically important

Energy cooperation has become a critical dimension of India-Vietnam relations. India’s ONGC Videsh has long maintained oil and gas exploration projects in Vietnamese waters, despite geopolitical sensitivities in contested areas of the South China Sea.

In addition to hydrocarbon cooperation, both countries have expanded collaboration in renewable energy, petroleum trade, LNG discussions, and power infrastructure. These engagements are strategically significant as both countries seek to strengthen long-term energy security and reduce vulnerabilities in regional supply chains.

Vietnam’s investments in India gather pace

While Indian investments in Vietnam remain larger overall, Vietnam’s investment presence in India has been gradually increasing.

Earlier investments were concentrated in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, chemicals and building materials. More recently, larger industrial projects have marked a shift in Vietnam’s economic engagement with India.

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has committed $500 million in the first phase of establishing an EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, with the total project expected to eventually reach $2 billion. Vietnamese industrial firms such as PEB Steel have also expanded manufacturing operations in India, reflecting growing confidence in India as a production and investment destination.

Vietnamese officials have indicated that rising investment flows are an important step toward strengthening bilateral economic integration, with both countries aiming to raise bilateral trade to $20 billion in the coming years.

What President To Lam’s visit could mean

A potential BrahMos deal with Vietnam, estimated at around ₹60 billion ($629 million), would significantly strengthen Vietnam’s maritime deterrence capabilities while marking another major milestone for India’s defence export ambitions.

For India, such an agreement would reinforce its strategic influence in Southeast Asia, support domestic defence manufacturing and deepen regional security partnerships. For Vietnam, it would diversify defence procurement and enhance its coastal security architecture.

As India increasingly positions itself as both a strategic and economic power in Asia, President To Lam’s visit may represent a crucial step in advancing India-Vietnam relations across defence, trade and geopolitics.