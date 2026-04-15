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West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Israeli, Australian counterparts

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid reports of efforts by the US and Iran to hold a fresh round of negotiations after the collapse of the initial dialogue

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

After his call with Jaishankar, Sa'ar said Iran's action harming freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz requires "action" (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 6:53 AM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and discussed various aspects of the West Asia crisis amid a US naval blockade of Iran's ports.

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and exchanged views on the situation arising out of the war between Iran and the US-Israel combine.

After his call with Jaishankar, Sa'ar said Iran's action harming freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz requires "action".

"Had a telecon this afternoon with Israel FM @gidonsaar. Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation," Jaishankar said on social media.

 

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid reports of efforts by the US and Iran to hold a fresh round of negotiations after the collapse of the initial dialogue in Islamabad.

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"We discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. I said that the firm American stance in the negotiations on conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community," the Israeli foreign minister said.

He pressed for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for all countries, including India.

The call came amid increasing global concerns over the US naval blockade of Iran's ports. The US action came in response to Iran partially blocking the flow of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global oil and gas prices surged after Iran restricted the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar israel Australia Ministry of External Affairs Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:53 AM IST

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