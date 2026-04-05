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West Asia crisis: Jaishankar speaks to Qatari PM, UAE foreign minister

Following his talks with Al Nahyan, the external affairs minister, without sharing much details, said the evolving situation in West Asia was discussed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday to discuss the West Asia conflict and its impact on global energy supplies.

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with the Qatari prime minister and the UAE foreign minister came amid a spike in tensions in West Asia after US President Donald Trump renewed ultimatum to Tehran, threatening to destroy Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened for shipping.

 

"Had a telecon on the ongoing conflict with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_of Qatar this evening," Jaishankar said on social media. Al Thani is also Qatar's foreign minister.

Following his talks with Al Nahyan, the external affairs minister, without sharing much details, said the evolving situation in West Asia was discussed.

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"Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE," he said. Al Nahyan is also the deputy prime minister of the UAE.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

There have been growing global concerns over disruptions in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with many leading powers pressing for the full reopening of the waterway.

Iran has allowed ships belonging to its friendly countries, including India, to transit through the waterway.

In the last couple of weeks, India has made diplomatic efforts focusing on ending the conflict in West Asia as soon as possible and ensuring the unimpeded flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi thinks there could be serious ramifications for fuel and fertiliser security for many countries, including India, if the blockade of the shipping lane continues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar Qatar External Affairs Ministry

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

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