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West Asia crisis: Rajnath Singh stresses 'constant vigilance' at IGoM meet

The government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and would take calibrated steps to minimise any adverse impact on India

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh chairs second IGoM meet on West Asia crisis (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired the second informal group of ministers (IGoM) meeting on the West Asia situation, stressing constant vigilance amid an “uncertain situation”, the ministry of defence said in a press release.
 
He added that the government is closely monitoring developments in the Gulf region and would take calibrated steps to limit any adverse impact on India.
 
“Round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and a calibrated response are essential to deal with any eventuality,” Singh said.
 
The government has already rolled out a series of measures to ease pressure on industry and maintain supply stability, particularly in sectors affected by global trade disruptions, the ministry said.
 
 
“These include a full customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical products until June 30, 2026, and a one-time relief allowing certain units in special economic zones (SEZs) to sell goods in the domestic market at concessional duty rates,” the ministry said.

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These steps were aimed at reducing cost pressures on downstream sectors such as textiles, packaging, and pharmaceuticals, while also supporting investor sentiment, it said.
 
He also reiterated the government's move to limit immediate impact on airline passengers by capping the monthly increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic operations at 25 per cent from April 1. “This step will help protect people from a sudden increase in fares,” Singh said.
 
On the domestic front, authorities said LPG supplies remained stable despite a surge in demand triggered by panic buying in some areas. There were no reports of shortages at distributorships, and deliveries continued as per schedule, the ministers were informed.
 
Further, the government has stepped up enforcement action against hoarding and black marketing, while increasing daily LPG deliveries to meet higher demand, the ministry said.
 
Officials present at the meeting said that industrial LPG supply was being maintained at over 80 per cent of pre-crisis levels to ensure continuity of operations. Oil public-sector companies were also maintaining auto LPG supply, although some private operators faced procurement challenges.
 
The meeting was attended by key ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among others, it added.
 
Also, seven empowered groups of secretaries briefed the ministers on ongoing efforts, with a focus on maintaining supply chains, supporting industry, and ensuring coordinated decision-making.
 
The IGoM had first met on March 28 to review the situation and outline a medium- to long-term preparedness strategy.

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Topics : Rajnath Singh West Asia and the Gulf BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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