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West Asia war: EAM Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Kuwait, Singapore

In his conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Jaishankar also discussed the 'well-being of the Indian community' in the Gulf nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”

Jaishankar said he and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan exchanged views on the West Asia conflict and its implications

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his counterparts from Kuwait and Singapore, focusing on the West Asia crisis as the US blockade of Iranian ports takes effect.

In his conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Jaishankar also discussed the "well-being of the Indian community" in the Gulf nation.

"A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well-being of the Indian community," the external affairs minister said on social media.

Jaishankar said he and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan exchanged views on the West Asia conflict and its implications.

 

"Always nice to speak to FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Our discussions were about the conflict in West Asia and its implications," he said.

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(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs Kuwait Singapore-India

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

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