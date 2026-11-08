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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Your service won't be forgotten': Rajnath honours war heroes in Sikkim

'Your service won't be forgotten': Rajnath honours war heroes in Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Sherathang near Nathu La on Diwali, paid tribute to fallen soldiers and interacted with Army personnel deployed along the India-China border.

rajanth singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to fallen soldiers in Sikkim and praised the armed forces for safeguarding the country’s borders, saying their service and sacrifices would always be remembered. | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Sherathang near Nathu La in Sikkim on Sunday and paid homage to fallen soldiers at the war memorial.
 Addressing Army personnel stationed at the India-China border, Singh said such memorials served as a lasting tribute to war heroes who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and would continue to inspire generations of young Indians.
 Lauding the courage and dedication of security personnel deployed along the frontiers under difficult and challenging conditions, he said the country could celebrate Diwali peacefully because of the armed forces.
 The defence minister also paid tribute to the families of armed forces personnel who lost their loved ones while serving the nation, acknowledging their contribution and sacrifice.
 
 "India stands with you for the contribution you have made," Singh said, assuring the bereaved families that the nation would always remember the sacrifices of their loved ones.

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 Describing Diwali, the festival of lights, as an occasion for families to come together, he said soldiers often set aside their personal emotions and remain away from their loved ones to fulfil their duties towards the country.
 Singh interacted with Army personnel stationed at the high-altitude location and distributed sweets and gifts among them.
 "Your service to the nation will never be forgotten. Every generation of Indians will remember your sacrifice," he told the soldiers, adding that the country would remain indebted to them.
 Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and senior Army officers accompanied the defence minister during the visit.
 Singh later visited the Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, a shrine dedicated to Indian Army soldier Harbhajan Singh in the eastern sector of Sikkim. 

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Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence ministry Indian Army Sikkim standoff

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First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 6:47 PM IST