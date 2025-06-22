Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar calls India's trade pacts with mature markets 'space to watch'

Jaishankar says India is now focusing on FTAs with mature, rule-bound markets like the UK, EU, and US, moving away from Southeast Asia to ensure balanced, transparent trade partnerships

Updated On : 22 Jun 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

PM Modi calls Iranian President after US strike, calls for de-escalation

'Reiterated call for immediate de-escalation': PM Modi calls Iran President

Updated On : 22 Jun 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Stealth frigate INS Tamal to join Indian Navy's western fleet on July 1

The ship has 26 per cent indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targeting both at sea and land, officials said

Updated On : 22 Jun 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iran after nominating Trump for Nobel Peace

Islamabad called the strikes a breach of international law and warned of wider conflict, hours after praising Trump for "averting war" between India and Pakistan

Updated On : 22 Jun 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Egyptian foreign minister calls off India visit amid West Asia tensions

Badr was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday

Updated On : 22 Jun 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

We shouldn't expect smooth sailing always: EAM on neighbourhs, volatility

In conversation with a strategic expert, Jaishankar was also asked about the changes in stance of the US and China in the last 11 years, and how New Delhi looked at this change

Updated On : 22 Jun 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

After evacuation from Iran, Indians express relief; 827 brought back so far

The evacuees, including students and pilgrims, shared their experiences of the tense situation in Iran and praised the efforts of the Indian embassy and government

Updated On : 22 Jun 2025 | 12:15 AM IST

FATF links Pak missile tech to dual-use cargo seized by India in 2020

India's seizure of the dual-use equipment used in developing missiles found mention in the report by the multilateral financial watchdog that highlighted vulnerabilities in the global financial system

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Punjab Police busts Pak-linked terror module; one held, six pistols seized

Sharing operation details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed precise intelligence inputs and coordination

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will never be restored: Amit Shah

India will not restore the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, says Amit Shah. A new canal will divert water to Rajasthan, marking a major shift in India's river policy and bilateral water sharing

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

India evacuates citizens from Iran, extends help to Nepal, Sri Lanka

In Colombo, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry also advised its citizens in Iran to contact the Indian Embassy in Tehran if they wish to leave the country

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Operation Sindhu: 827 Indian nationals brought back from Iran, says MEA

A fresh batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran landed safely in Delhi on Saturday under Operation Sindhu, as part of the Government of India's ongoing efforts to bring back its citizens

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Brics envoys push for anti-terror unity, trade in local currencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to the Brazilian city to attend the crucial BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

International Yoga Day celebrated at UN with special meditation session

India's UN envoy P Harish said this year's Yoga Day theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', draws from the 'One Earth, One Health' vision introduced during India's G20 presidency in 2023

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Iran-Israel conflict: India to evacuate Nepalese, Lankans under Op Sindhu

Amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions, India will now help evacuate Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens from Iran under its ongoing Operation Sindhu mission

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Israel in constant contact with MEA: Amb. Azar on evacuation of Indians

The Indian Embassy in Israel has been issuing advisories since the start of the conflict, urging Indian nationals there to take adequate precautions

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Operation Sindhu: 290 Indian students return from Iran, land in Delhi

Two more flights are scheduled to arrive later in the night, including one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, around 3 am, bringing home around 1,000 Indian nationals

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 12:51 AM IST

Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin

Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India

Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh hold inaugural trilateral ministerial meet

It is the second such trilateral that China has established in India's neighbourhood after its foreign ministers' mechanism with Pakistan and Afghanistan last month

Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Datanomics: Iran accounts for nearly 20% of Indian students in West Asia

From 2015 to 2025 so far, around eight countries in the world have experienced war-type conflicts

Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
