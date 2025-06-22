Jaishankar says India is now focusing on FTAs with mature, rule-bound markets like the UK, EU, and US, moving away from Southeast Asia to ensure balanced, transparent trade partnerships
'Reiterated call for immediate de-escalation': PM Modi calls Iran President
The ship has 26 per cent indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targeting both at sea and land, officials said
Islamabad called the strikes a breach of international law and warned of wider conflict, hours after praising Trump for "averting war" between India and Pakistan
Badr was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday
In conversation with a strategic expert, Jaishankar was also asked about the changes in stance of the US and China in the last 11 years, and how New Delhi looked at this change
The evacuees, including students and pilgrims, shared their experiences of the tense situation in Iran and praised the efforts of the Indian embassy and government
India's seizure of the dual-use equipment used in developing missiles found mention in the report by the multilateral financial watchdog that highlighted vulnerabilities in the global financial system
Sharing operation details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed precise intelligence inputs and coordination
India will not restore the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, says Amit Shah. A new canal will divert water to Rajasthan, marking a major shift in India's river policy and bilateral water sharing
In Colombo, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry also advised its citizens in Iran to contact the Indian Embassy in Tehran if they wish to leave the country
A fresh batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran landed safely in Delhi on Saturday under Operation Sindhu, as part of the Government of India's ongoing efforts to bring back its citizens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to the Brazilian city to attend the crucial BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit
India's UN envoy P Harish said this year's Yoga Day theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', draws from the 'One Earth, One Health' vision introduced during India's G20 presidency in 2023
Amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions, India will now help evacuate Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens from Iran under its ongoing Operation Sindhu mission
The Indian Embassy in Israel has been issuing advisories since the start of the conflict, urging Indian nationals there to take adequate precautions
Two more flights are scheduled to arrive later in the night, including one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, around 3 am, bringing home around 1,000 Indian nationals
Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India
It is the second such trilateral that China has established in India's neighbourhood after its foreign ministers' mechanism with Pakistan and Afghanistan last month
From 2015 to 2025 so far, around eight countries in the world have experienced war-type conflicts