The market is projected to reach $321-594 million by 2030-31 (FY31), growing at an annual rate of 18-19 per cent from $115-255 million in FY25. Growth is expected to be driven by rising cyber incidents, cloud adoption, digital payments and data protection requirements, as well as demand from financial institutions, technology companies, healthcare providers, digital platforms and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Aggregate insured limits in India have grown by an estimated 16-17 per cent annually over the past three years. Some large banking policyholders nearly doubled their limits between FY25 and FY26, with coverage reaching $50-100 million in certain cases.

“Compared with five to seven years earlier, limits for some large banking policyholders may be as much as ten times higher,” the report said.

Large technology and IT-enabled services companies have purchased coverage of around $200-300 million, reflecting their exposure to operational disruption, data loss and third-party liabilities. Life sciences and pharmaceutical companies are also seeking higher protection against data breaches, privacy liabilities and business interruption.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector remains particularly vulnerable. Reserve Bank of India data indicates that digital payment fraud is rising, driven by social engineering and account takeovers. At least 116 data-related incidents were recorded across India's financial sector between March and August 2026, including 46 data breaches, 37 data leaks and 33 credit-card-related incidents.

The report flagged the growing vulnerability of cloud providers, shared technology providers and digital asset platforms in the financial sector, warning that cyber threats would become increasingly sophisticated.

The financial impact is also mounting. Industry estimates suggest cybercrime-related losses in India could exceed $20 billion annually as digital payments, cloud adoption and interconnected systems expand.

The insurance sector faces growing exposure from the rapid expansion of digital public infrastructure (DPI), including Aadhaar, UPI, Account Aggregator frameworks and API-enabled financial services. These systems allow insurers to scale policy issuance and servicing, but also increase the complexity of interconnected networks.

Despite rising exposure, cyber insurance penetration remains low, particularly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), due to limited awareness, affordability concerns and evolving underwriting standards. This gap presents an opportunity for insurers to expand through risk-based underwriting and cyber-resilience solutions.

Further, on the insurance sector’s preparedness for the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, Debashish Banerjee, partner and insurance sector leader at Deloitte South Asia, noted that while the framework does not mandate cyber insurance, companies can cover DPDP-related losses under existing policies. However, insurers must be able to assess whether a company’s cybersecurity resilience programme and DPDP compliance mechanisms are sufficiently robust.

“Companies will increasingly seek coverage for DPDP-related liabilities, and insurers will have to determine how to accommodate these requirements and price the associated risks. This makes it important for insurers to establish clear inclusion and exclusion criteria. They must identify which risks they are willing to underwrite and which industries or organisations offer a more acceptable risk profile. There is considerable market potential in cyber insurance and with accurate risk assessment and underwriting right policies can build a profitable portfolio,” he said

Insurers are increasingly factoring cybersecurity preparedness, identity protection, vulnerability management, incident response and third-party risks into underwriting. Continuous monitoring of vulnerabilities and changes in a policyholder’s risk exposure could eventually influence coverage, premiums and policy terms, although dynamic pricing remains an evolving approach.

“In cyber insurance insurers need more data to understand the probability of an attack, the potential financial impact and the likely payout. An insurance company must determine how much premium it should charge for a particular level of risk. The lack of adequate historical data makes this underwriting process difficult. The second challenge is the ability to conduct effective risk assessments of individual organizations. Similarly, cyber insurers need detailed information about a company's cybersecurity infrastructure,” said Munjal Kamdar, partner, Deloitte India.

“However, many organizations do not even maintain an inventory of all their digital assets or third-party vendors. Without this information, insurance companies cannot accurately assess the organization's cyber risk or determine appropriate premiums. Therefore, the industry needs better risk assessment models, more comprehensive data points and greater underwriting sophistication to unlock the market's growth potential,” he added.

The report also flagged a data gap: cyber insurance premiums and claims are not separately reported as a standalone category in domestic industry statistics, making it difficult to assess the segment’s growth and penetration. Regulatory developments, including data protection requirements and cybersecurity guidelines for insurers, are expected to strengthen governance, incident reporting and operational resilience, further supporting market growth.

In numbers