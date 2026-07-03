Demand for unlimited health cover jumps as medical inflation bites

According to Policybazaar data, the share of unlimited SI plans rose to 15.19 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, from 7.27 per cent in FY26 and just 0.05 per cent in FY25.

Unlimited sum insured is a health insurance plan that covers eligible hospitalisation expenses without a fixed coverage limit, unlike traditional policies that offer a predetermined sum insured such as ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh. The coverage is still subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

"The rapid rise in unlimited sum insured adoption shows a clear shift in consumer mindset. Indians are increasingly recognising that traditional health covers may not be sufficient to keep pace with medical inflation and the rising cost of treatment," said Siddharth Singhal, business head, health insurance, Policybazaar

The demand is being driven largely by younger consumers. Millennials accounted for nearly 57 per cent of purchases of unlimited SI plans in FY27, while Gen Z contributed more than 30 per cent, suggesting that younger buyers are increasingly viewing health insurance as a long-term financial planning tool rather than merely a tax-saving product.

Women's participation also increased, with their share rising to 16.3 per cent in FY27 from 12.4 per cent in FY25, although men continued to account for more than 83 per cent of purchases.

The trend is no longer confined to metropolitan cities. Tier-III cities accounted for 41.7 per cent of unlimited SI purchases in FY27, up from 31.7 per cent in FY25, while the share of Tier-II cities increased to 25 per cent from 17 per cent. In contrast, the contribution of Tier-I cities declined to 33.3 per cent from 51.3 per cent, indicating that demand for comprehensive health insurance is spreading beyond the country's largest urban centres.

Among individual cities, Surat recorded a 45 per cent increase in average ticket size, followed by Hyderabad (43 per cent) and Mangaluru (41 per cent). NCR, Bengaluru and Pune also witnessed growth in premium ticket sizes.