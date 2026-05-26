Growth in protection products boosts VNB at life insurers in FY26

VNB is a key measure of profitability for life insurers.

In FY26, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 41.63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in VNB to ₹14,179 crore. Among private insurers, SBI Life Insurance posted a 12 per cent increase in VNB to ₹6,670 crore, while HDFC Life Insurance recorded a 2 per cent rise to ₹4,034 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 10.9 per cent increase in VNB to ₹2,629 crore, while Axis Max Life Insurance saw VNB grow 26 per cent YoY to ₹2,647 crore.

Protection and non-par products typically carry higher margins than unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). While ULIPs continue to account for a larger share of the product mix for most insurers, the contribution of protection and non-par products increased during the year.

At SBI Life, the protection segment recorded 10 per cent YoY growth on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis. Individual protection APE stood at around ₹1,030 crore, up 24 per cent from a year earlier, while the individual sum assured in the protection segment rose 62 per cent.

In its post-earnings call, SBI Life said: “Our focus has been to improve the product mix in favour of non-ULIP products also... in all three, non-par segment, participating (par) segment and also in the protection segment. So this is our effort to improve the profitability of the company also by having a healthy product mix.”

For HDFC Life, the share of protection products in the overall mix rose to 7 per cent from 5 per cent in FY25. Retail protection business grew 43 per cent during FY26, while the retail protection mix expanded by nearly 200 basis points year-on-year to 7.2 per cent. Including riders, protection products now contribute nearly 10 per cent of the company’s retail business. Retail sum assured rose 28 per cent YoY. However, VNB growth remained muted because of operational and business decisions taken by the insurer.

At ICICI Prudential Life, the share of protection products in the product mix rose to 18 per cent in FY26 from 16 per cent in FY25. Overall new business sum assured increased 21.4 per cent YoY to ₹14.50 trillion, while retail new business sum assured rose 35.3 per cent to ₹4.50 trillion.

“VNB grew by 10.9 per cent YoY to ₹2,629 crore. As you are aware, our focus is on growing the absolute VNB, which we have been able to achieve through improvement in product mix and operational efficiencies even after accounting for the unavailability of input tax credit,” the management said during its post-earnings analyst call.

For LIC, the share of non-par products in the individual annualised premium equivalent mix rose to 35.11 per cent in FY26 from 27.69 per cent a year earlier, reflecting the insurer’s continued focus on higher-margin products over the past few years.