GST tailwind boosts life insurance premiums, fails to lift policy volumes

The divergence between premium and volume growth signals that while existing and affluent policyholders are opting for higher sum assured, the sector is yet to crack the challenge of bringing in new customers at scale.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted 14.91 per cent Y-o-Y growth in new business premium, but policies sold grew a modest 3.63 per cent Y-o-Y — and remain below FY24 levels.

Private players fared somewhat better, with premiums growing 16.75 per cent Y-o-Y and policy volumes rising 6.75 per cent. Among large private insurers, HDFC Life Insurance reported 8.54 per cent annual growth in new business premium and a meagre 1.66 per cent increase in policies sold, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted 9.86 per cent and 4.44 per cent growth, respectively. SBI Life Insurance, which saw nearly 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in new business premium, sold only about 1 per cent more policies than a year ago.

"Individual policy count remains weak and in single digits. Smaller and mid-sized players are showing a greater degree of aggression and taking away market share from larger players — this remains a key monitorable for FY27," said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director (MD) and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital. The outliers were Tata AIA Life Insurance, which recorded 25.63 per cent Y-o-Y growth in policies sold and 19.07 per cent jump in premium, and Axis Max Life Insurance, which saw premiums rise 19.12 per cent Y-o-Y and policies grow 17.56 per cent — well above the sector average.

According to Amit Jhingran, MD and chief executive officer (CEO), SBI Life Insurance, the company will increasingly focus on increasing the number of policies in FY27. “Policy sales will be one of the focus areas for the company because looking at the large insurance gap, large number of people being uncovered. The only right way to go is to increase the number of policies. But at the same time, we must also acknowledge that the number of lives covered is also important. And group policies also cover a lot many people”, he said.