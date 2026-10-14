ICICI Lombard Q2FY27 net profit up 15.5% at ₹946 crore on income growth

The net profit of the largest private-sector general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, rose 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 946.4 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), supported by healthy growth in premium and investment income. In Q2FY26, the net profit stood at Rs 819.54 crore.

The gross written income of the insurer was up 9.11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,702 crore in the quarter, while net premium income was up by 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,651.87 crore.

The expenses of the insurer rose by 19.55 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,970.2 crore in the quarter. Of these, commission-related expenses grew by 25.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,269 crore.

The underwriting loss of the general insurer widened to Rs 318.4 crore in the quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 178.4 crore in Q2FY26.

The combined ratio — a profitability metric for general insurers — increased to 107 per cent in the quarter, compared with 105.1 per cent in Q2FY26. A combined ratio below 100 per cent indicates better profitability. The incurred claim ratio of the insurer was 72.7 per cent as of September 30, 2026, compared with 72.1 per cent.

The expense of management (EoM) ratio stood at 36.3 per cent against 31.9 per cent. The solvency ratio of the insurer stood at 275 per cent in the quarter, compared with 273 per cent in Q2FY26.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 for the first half of FY27.