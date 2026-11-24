India is the world’s second-largest wedding market after China, with the broader industry estimated at ₹10–12 trillion annually, according to Amarnath Saxena, chief technical officer (commercial), Bajaj General Insurance.

Yet insurance against wedding-related financial losses remains a relatively unfamiliar concept for most households.

That may be changing. Families organising expensive weddings, particularly in urban India, are beginning to look beyond the usual arrangements for venues, caterers, and entertainment. They are also considering how to protect the money already committed if illness, extreme weather, a natural calamity or another specified event forces them to cancel or postpone the celebrations.

Consider Rakesh Mehra (name changed on request), 56, a Gurugram-based finance executive. He has already paid around ₹25 lakh in advances towards his daughter’s wedding, scheduled for mid-December at a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur.

Six months of planning have involved coordinating with the venue, caterer, decorator, and photographer. The final bill could exceed ₹40 lakh, with more than 600 guests expected.

What worries Mehra is not just the possibility of the wedding being called off, but the money he could lose if it happens.

Last year, a friend had to postpone his son’s wedding after the bride’s father was hospitalised a week before the ceremony. The family recovered little of the money paid to vendors. Mehra has decided not to take the same risk and is opting for wedding insurance.

“Interest rises for destination weddings, international locations, and larger budgets because more money is committed upfront and more factors are outside the family’s control,” says Nikita Dubey, wedding planner and cofounder, Shubhtithi Weddings.

Rising wedding expenditure could give the product a wider market.

A financial guard

Depending on the policy, cover can extend to non-refundable venue bookings, catering, décor, accommodation, and advances paid to photographers, travel agents, and entertainment providers.

A wedding may have to be cancelled or postponed for reasons ranging from a natural disaster to a medical emergency. “A comprehensive policy may cover cancellation or postponement due to extreme weather, natural calamities, venue damage, or the death of an immediate family member,” says Saxena.

Some policies also cover situations in which the bride or groom, or a specified immediate family member, suffers a life-threatening medical emergency or serious injury. Hospitalisation of the bride or groom that prevents the ceremony from going ahead as planned may also qualify.

The list of specified events can extend beyond medical emergencies. Fire, floods, cyclones, earthquakes, storms, and unseasonal rain may trigger cancellation cover. Certain policies also cover specified law-and-order disruptions, including riots and curfews. Unavoidable travel disruptions that prevent the bride or groom from reaching the wedding venue may be covered under some plans.

The protection need not stop at cancellation expenses. Jewellery and cash earmarked for wedding expenditure may also be insured against specified theft-related losses.

Property cover can extend to decorations, stages, furniture, lighting, sound equipment, outfits, trousseau, sets, props, and hired equipment. Public liability cover can protect the policyholder against legal liability arising from accidental injuries to guests or other third parties, as well as damage to third-party property.

Destination weddings, too, need not be outside the ambit of insurance. “Destination weddings can generally be insured if the location and associated risks are declared to the insurer and the latter accepts them,” says Saxena.

Insurance vows with caveats

The breadth of cover, however, should not be mistaken for an all-purpose safety net. Wedding insurance pays only for losses arising from events specified in the policy. A change of plans or a family disagreement, for instance, is unlikely to qualify.

“Cancellations due to a change of mind, seasonal weather, family disputes, or medical issues the couple already knew about are usually excluded,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.

Insurers also generally exclude losses arising from deliberate acts of vandalism, fraud, negligence or illegal activities. Financial losses caused by poor planning or reasonably foreseeable circumstances are usually outside the scope of cover.

Nor should families assume that all valuables are automatically protected. Theft of jewellery or other possessions left unattended, or stored without the security measures prescribed in the policy, may not be covered. The conditions attached to individual covers, therefore, matter as much as the headline sum insured.

Leaving finances at the altar

Wedding insurance is generally indemnity-based. This means the insurer reimburses the actual financial loss suffered, subject to policy conditions and limits, rather than paying a fixed sum simply because the wedding has been cancelled.

The first task, therefore, is to calculate how much money is genuinely at risk. “Base the sum insured on estimated losses if the wedding is postponed or cancelled, for example, after a natural calamity,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder of insurance broker SecureNow.

Families should total their non-refundable payments for the venue, accommodation, catering, décor, photography, and other vendors. Flight cancellation charges and the value of jewellery to be kept at the venue also need to be factored in. “Buy adequate cover for major costs so that your out-of-pocket expenditure is limited,” says Saxena.

A single overall sum insured may not tell the whole story. Policies can impose separate sub-limits on cancellation expenses, jewellery theft, and third-party liability. A family that has adequate overall cover could still find itself underinsured for a particular category.

“The cancellation portion can include non-refundable hall booking and wedding event charges. Use the actual cost of jewellery kept at the venue to set the jewellery theft sub-limit,” says Mehta, adding, “Setting a liability limit involves judgement, though ₹1 crore should usually suffice.”

The premium depends on the sum insured, the extent of cover, and the risk profile. Mehta illustrates the cost with a wedding budget of ₹20 lakh. Assuming cancellation would result in a loss of about half the budget, insuring that cancellation exposure could cost ₹6,000-8,000.

“Premiums can be up to 2-3 per cent of the sum insured,” says Kumar.

The figures underline why families should compare the premium with the actual financial exposure rather than buy a policy simply because it is being offered. The objective is to protect the money that cannot be recovered, not insure every rupee spent on the celebrations.

Policy and its promises

Even after settling the sum insured, industry experts say families need to examine what the insurer is actually agreeing to cover. Cancellation and postponement are not necessarily interchangeable, and the circumstances that trigger a claim can differ.

“Check whether the chosen destination is covered and whether the policy treats domestic and international locations differently,” says Shilpa Arora, cofounder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan. She also advises families to establish whether cover applies only to the principal ceremony or extends to every wedding function.

The policy should accurately specify each function and venue, along with the wedding dates, names of insured persons, and sum insured. Families, experts advise, should also check whether jewellery, gifts, cash, outfits, and other valuables have separate limits or require specific declarations.

For a celebration that may take months to organise and lakhs to pay for, the final paperwork deserves as much attention as the venue contract. A wedding policy cannot prevent a disruption or spare a family the disappointment of a cancelled celebration. It can, however, help ensure that an unforeseen event does not leave behind an equally painful financial loss.

For better or worse Policy may cover postponement or cancellation due to: