Insurers' 10% co-pay plan for retail health claims may not get Irdai nod

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of insurers with the General Insurance Council and involves introducing a 10 per cent co-payment on inpatient hospitalisation costs. Industry participants said the move aims to make policyholders more conscious of healthcare costs and encourage them to contain hospitalisation expenses, particularly high room rents.

However, insurance companies already offer health products with co-payments ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent, while some products have zero deductibles and do not require policyholders to bear any co-payment, an insurance expert said.

“There are discussions to introduce 10 per cent co-payment in retail health insurance. But each company has a product of its own. If all companies decide to do it together, there is a risk of cartelisation. Each company can design products according to its needs. Also, even if the proposal goes through from the Council, it would require Irdai to mandate it, which is not likely to happen,” said a senior executive of a private-sector non-life insurance company.

The executive added that the proposal intended to make policyholders more conscious of healthcare costs. However, instead of introducing co-payment, insurers should seek the creation of a health regulator that can regulate hospital costs, he emphasised.

“Rising hospital costs are affecting both the insured and uninsured,” the executive said.

Separately, general insurance companies have met the Irdai Chairman and requested the regulator to consider linking the limits on expenses of management (EoM) to the size of an insurer. Insurers have also suggested that group health and crop insurance be excluded from the calculation of EoM, arguing that some insurers are offering these products at unviable premium rates to manage their EoM limits.