Insurers may see claims worth nearly ₹5,000 crore from Gujurat rains

As different parts of the country reel under waterlogging and floods, insurers are expecting claims of nearly Rs 5,000 crore from the recent Gujarat rains, mainly in property lines, according to industry experts. Motor insurance claims are also expected to follow. However, they do not believe the losses are large enough to result in a rate revision in the already discounted property insurance market.

Gujarat witnessed one of its most severe monsoon-related waterlogging and flood episodes around July 23-25, when successive low-pressure systems and a deep depression over the Arabian Sea brought exceptionally heavy rainfall across the state. Surat, Navsari and Valsad were among the worst-affected cities, while Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and several other urban centres witnessed widespread waterlogging, submerged roads and disruptions to transport and public services.

According to an insurance broker, “The insurance industry is expecting more than Rs 4,000 crore of claims from the Gujarat floods, mainly in property lines. Motor insurance claims are expected to follow. It is one of the most heavily insured states for property.”

In comparison, insurance claims during the 2024 floods in Gujarat stood at Rs 1,500-2,000 crore.

According to reports, thousands of homes and large stretches of road infrastructure were inundated, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 40,000 residents from vulnerable areas. Schools and colleges were temporarily closed in several districts, and rescue teams, including the Army and disaster response forces, were deployed to assist stranded residents.

Even though the situation has improved from the peak of the flooding, it has not been fully resolved.

Another insurance company official said, “Claims have started coming in from Gujarat. The industry is likely to see nearly Rs 4,000-5,000 crore worth of claims, mainly in property lines. However, it is also heavily reinsured and, hence, direct insurers will not see much pressure on their books. Therefore, despite these incidents, rates in property insurance lines are not going to see any revision because of the claims. Further, motor insurance claims are also expected to come in gradually,” said a senior private insurance official.

The general insurance industry has seen heavy discounting in fire and property risks to strengthen topline. Recently, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) also advised insurers to maintain prudent underwriting and sustainable pricing amid intense competition.

The floods in Gujarat are among the latest in a series of weather-related loss events in the country, including those in Assam, Maharashtra and Kerala this year. Insurers are waiting for claims to come in from these regions.