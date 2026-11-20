The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Thursday said it had imposed a penalty of ₹2 crore on Star Health and Allied Insurance for repudiating health insurance claims on untenable grounds and making deductions not supported by policy terms, including in cases involving Covid-19 claims.

The order was based on an inspection conducted between January 31 and February 11, 2022.

Irdai found that in several sampled cases, claims were paid only after it flagged the discrepancies. It also noted that policyholders were not informed of the specific policy provisions under which their claims were rejected or deductions made, limiting their ability to challenge the decisions.

The penalty comprises ₹1 crore for violations relating to claim repudiations and ₹1 crore for unsupported deductions and inadequate communication of claim decisions.

The insurer was also warned over discounts agreed with network hospitals not being reflected in bills or disclosed to policyholders. Irdai directed Star Health to itemise allowed, disallowed, non-payable and discount amounts, along with reductions in the sum insured, in claim settlement letters.

The insurer has been directed to place the order before its board and submit an action-taken report.