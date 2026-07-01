Irdai grants health insurance licence to Prudential HCL joint venture

The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Wednesday said that it has granted certificate of registration to Prudential HCL Health Insurance to carry on health insurance business in India. It is a joint venture with Prudential owning 70 per cent and HCL Group holding the remaining 30 per cent.

In March 2025, UK-based Prudential Plc announced to have partnered with HCL Group’s promoter company, Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi), to launch a new standalone health insurance company in India.

The license was granted in the authority's 136th meeting held on June 29, 2026. According to regulator this is the third entity to get registration from Irdai in the calendar year 2026.

With the registration, the number of standalone health insurers (SAHI) operating in India has increased to 8. Recently, Prudential plc also agreed to acquire 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance and gradually bring down its stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. It has been in joint venture in the life insurer with ICICI Bank since 2001 with Prudential owning 21.97 per cent. Prudential also owns 49 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company through its asset management business Eatspring Investments.