Irdai's proposed commission cuts threaten PB Fintech's online economics

PB Fintech’s core online insurance business could see a nearly 30 per cent hit to revenue under the insurance distribution reforms proposed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), putting pressure on the company’s earnings and valuation, analysts said.

The online insurance distributor, however, has several levers to mitigate the impact, including cost optimisation, lower marketing and hiring expenses, higher volumes from potentially lower premiums and exploring insurance manufacturing through the Managing General Agent (MGA) route. Analysts said the final guidelines would be critical in determining the extent of the impact.

Shares of PB Fintech have been under pressure over the past two sessions following Irdai’s consultation paper, which proposed sharp cuts in commissions paid to insurance distributors. The company’s management has described the draft norms as “a little extreme” compared with industry expectations.

Analysts at HSBC said the proposed distribution reforms, including commission caps, could have a material impact on PB Fintech, while regulatory clarity on the final framework would be a key catalyst for the stock.

During an analyst call on Thursday, the company said the net present value (NPV) of its general insurance business could decline by 35-40 per cent from current levels, implying a 60-65 per cent reduction in the business's economics. The NPV of its life insurance business, however, is expected to remain broadly stable, though potentially at lower levels.

As the company’s core revenue is split roughly equally between life and general insurance, the overall impact on core online insurance revenue could be around 30 per cent, the management said.

PB Fintech’s core platform expenses, excluding employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs, stood at nearly ₹3,000 crore in FY26, with around 80 per cent being variable. Around 20 per cent of revenue is spent on running call centres, providing scope for cost optimisation, the company said.

The company indicated that it could slow hiring and reduce marketing expenditure in the near term to manage the impact. However, it ruled out mass layoffs or knee-jerk cost-cutting measures.

Jefferies estimated that a nearly 10 per cent reduction in new-business commission rates could translate into a 10-12 per cent decline in PB Fintech’s earnings. However, it noted that the proposals are still at the consultation stage and could change after feedback from stakeholders.

The company is also evaluating opportunities to move beyond insurance distribution into manufacturing. Management believes its large distribution reach, access to younger customers and ability to originate profitable business could support deeper commercial or equity relationships with insurers.

The MGA route could provide another avenue, allowing PB Fintech to undertake activities such as underwriting, pricing and policy binding, potentially with some capital commitment. Management believes this could help monetise the quality of its business without requiring an immediate, capital-intensive move into full-scale insurance manufacturing.

While analysts expect the final guidelines to provide greater clarity, the proposed framework in its current form has led brokerages to lower their estimates and valuations for PB Fintech, given the potential pressure on its distribution economics.