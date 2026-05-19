Life insurance companies seek broader guardrails for CEO salaries

The proposed discussion paper on CEO salaries suggested for higher weightage to customer outcomes, compliance to regulatory approvals along with shareholder metrics while considering salaries of Key Managerial Persons (KMPs). The regulator cited that the CEO salaries account for major chunk of wage expenses of the company.

The feedback to the discussion paper was submitted to the insurance regulator on 15 May.

“Although these aspects already existed, the regulator is trying to bring in more thematic uniformity and bring in more granular details,” a senior official from a private sector insurance company said.

“We have submitted our responses on the same on May 15. Some of the companies might have sent it personally and some of them have also gone through the Council. We have suggested that each of us have a different model and instead of a same overarching guardrail, the board could decide,” the official said.

The discussion paper also proposed to have penalties in compensation structures through claw back provisions in cases when insurers fall short on conduct.

A senior official from another leading insurer said that, “We are largely compliant with the remuneration guidelines of Irdai, because even now, there is a provision that the regulator has to approve certain part of our remuneration based on the performance of the company and regulatory compliance. Hence we have requested to maintain the status quo, since the KMPs salaries are broadly based on these matrices already.”

In customer outcomes Irdai is considering to focus more on claim settlement, turnaround time, complaint resolutions and loss ratios. On regulatory compliance, they are also considering to include reduction in Expense of Management (EOM) ratios.

These include measures such as claim settlement timelines, grievance redressal, transparency in product disclosures and overall customer experience.