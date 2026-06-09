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Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurers' new biz premium growth slows to 10-month low of 5% in May

Life insurers' new biz premium growth slows to 10-month low of 5% in May

Industry NBP rose 5.15 per cent year-on-year in May, with weak growth in group insurance premiums weighing on both LIC and private-sector life insurers

insurers, insurance

Life insurers sold 2.96 million policies during April-May, up 5.05 per cent from a year earlier.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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Life insurers' new business premium (NBP) grew 5.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in May 2026, the slowest pace since August last year, due to muted growth in both public- and private-sector insurers, weighed down by weak growth in group insurance premiums.
 
The life insurance industry had recorded healthy double-digit growth since September 2025, aided by the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life insurance products from 18 per cent to nil and a favourable base effect. In FY26, the industry crossed the Rs 4 trillion mark in NBP for the first time.
 
According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 3.46 per cent YoY increase in NBP to Rs 19,042.16 crore in May, while private insurers recorded 7.72 per cent growth to Rs 12,988.68 crore.
 
 
Among private insurers, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted a 13.88 per cent YoY rise in NBP to Rs 1,602.64 crore. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance reported a 65.84 per cent increase to Rs 1,235.93 crore, while Axis Max Life Insurance registered a 12.88 per cent growth to Rs 954.71 crore.
 
In contrast, SBI Life Insurance's NBP declined 9.57 per cent YoY to Rs 2,668.38 crore, while HDFC Life Insurance reported a 14.74 per cent drop to Rs 2,577.10 crore.

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"The group insurance NBP of life insurers has been muted this month. It could be due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, with some postponement in insurance purchases during the month, and we might see that business coming through later in June," said Saurabh Bhalerao, director, CareEdge Ratings.
 
The individual business segment, led by private insurers, grew 11.9 per cent YoY to Rs 11,878.52 crore in May. Group business, dominated by LIC, rose 1.51 per cent to Rs 20,152.33 crore. LIC's group business grew only 0.6 per cent YoY to Rs 14,458.11 crore.
 
"Despite global uncertainties and volatility in equity markets, individual NBP growth remained resilient in the first two months of FY27. The momentum was likely supported by traction in non-par guaranteed products amid rising long-term yields," said Neha Parikh, vice-president and sector head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.
 
During the April-May period of FY27, the industry's NBP rose 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 62,581.22 crore. LIC reported an 18.14 per cent increase to Rs 37,824.26 crore, while private insurers recorded 21.29 per cent growth to Rs 24,756.96 crore.
 
Life insurers sold 2.96 million policies during April-May, up 5.05 per cent from a year earlier. LIC sold 1.79 million policies, while private insurers sold 1.16 million policies during the period.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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