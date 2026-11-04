New motor insurance rules: Insurers warn against opting out of key covers

With the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) introducing a four-layer motor insurance framework from December 15, 2026, customer awareness will be critical to ensure policyholders do not opt out of optional covers to save on premiums, general insurers said. Insurers said the new framework would give customers greater flexibility in choosing their coverage but cautioned that inadequate awareness could lead to policyholders compromising on essential protection without fully understanding the implications.

“The framework creates an opportunity for insurers to offer broader and more relevant coverage while giving customers greater flexibility to choose the protection they need. The key priority will be to educate customers and ensure clear communication of the new framework to help them understand its implications,” said Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance.

Under the framework, insurers will have to offer four separate covers — third-party liability, legal liability to occupants, personal accident and own damage. Customers will be required to indicate their coverage choices through a mandatory option form. According to insurers, the immediate impact would largely be operational, requiring changes in product design, digital platforms and distribution systems. The longer-term impact on premiums and profitability, however, would depend on customer adoption of the different covers.

“It is a positive move as it brings greater transparency and clarity for customers by separately identifying the covers. However, the key concern is that customers may opt out of optional covers to save on premiums without fully understanding their importance.

“It is therefore critical for the entire industry, including insurers, distributors and industry bodies, to step up customer awareness initiatives and proactively communicate the benefits and relevance of each cover. This will ensure customers make informed decisions rather than compromise on essential protection,” said A Kiran Kumar, head – motor underwriting, Tata AIG General Insurance.

The circular also requires insurers to issue a Customer Information Sheet (CIS) at the point of sale and separately disclose the coverage offered and premium charged under each section in the policy schedule.

Existing policyholders will also be allowed to add legal liability cover for occupants or pillion riders during the policy period by paying an additional premium. However, this option can be exercised only with the insurer that issued the third-party policy. The additional cover will take effect from the date and time specified in the endorsement, without requiring cancellation of the existing third-party policy.

While prescribing uniform policy wordings, Irdai has allowed insurers to continue innovating on coverage and determine the pricing of own-damage policies in line with market conditions. Insurers can also modify general exclusions and conditions based on the coverage selected, provided the basic protection under the four-layer structure is not restricted.

The new structure and standard policy wordings will apply to all policies issued from December 15, 2026. Insurers have also been directed to complete integration with Bima Sugam by the same date to ensure the policies are available on the platform from the commencement of the framework.

“For insurers, the immediate impact will largely be structural, with significant changes required across product design, digital platforms and distribution systems within the stipulated 45-day timeline. While regulated components will see limited pricing changes, greater flexibility in own-damage pricing could intensify competition in the segment.

“We do not anticipate any significant short-term impact on industry premiums. The longer-term impact on pricing will depend on customer adoption and forthcoming regulatory guidelines,” Kumar added.