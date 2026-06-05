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Non-life insurance premium up 8.7% in May, led by health insurance growth

Gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose to Rs 24,194.56 crore in May, supported by steady growth in general insurance and strong gains in health insurance

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Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

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Gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose 8.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹24,194.56 crore in May 2026, led by growth in general and standalone health insurance premiums.
 
According to data from the General Insurance Council, general insurers reported a 5.85 per cent YoY rise in premium to ₹20,345.90 crore. Standalone health insurance companies recorded a 31.74 per cent YoY increase in premium to ₹3,842.41 crore, while specialised insurers saw a premium contraction of 94.91 per cent to ₹6.65 crore during the month.
 
The country’s largest general insurer, New India Assurance, reported a 0.03 per cent YoY increase in premiums to ₹2,945.64 crore. Among private general insurers, ICICI Lombard posted an 11.59 per cent YoY rise in premium to ₹2,405.03 crore.
 
 
However, the premium of general insurers was up 3.75 per cent YoY to ₹51,695.37 crore in the April-May period of FY27. Standalone health insurers saw a 34.03 per cent YoY increase in premium to ₹7,787.93 crore.
 
The premium of the non-life insurance industry during the period grew 6.75 per cent YoY to ₹59,612.90 crore. 
 

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Topics : non life insurance companies General Insurance ICICI Lombard

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:52 PM IST

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