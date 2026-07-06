Protection biz growth to cushion ITC impact on life insurers' Q1 profit

Following the GST changes, analysts expect life insurers to mitigate the impact of the loss of ITC on value of new business (VNB) margins — a key measure of profitability — through a higher share of non-linked and term insurance products.

"We expect the impact of the loss of ITC on VNB margins to be mitigated by a tilt towards non-linked products, rising demand for term products, and higher attachment rates," analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

An uncertain geopolitical and economic environment is, however, expected to moderate annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth during the quarter. Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services noted that while APE growth was strong in April 2026 due to deferred purchases from March, growth remained modest in May amid uncertainties arising from the Middle East conflict. Even so, VNB margins are expected to remain stable or improve, supported by continued growth in term insurance.

According to Emkay estimates, SBI Life Insurance is expected to report a VNB margin of 26 per cent in Q1FY27, compared with 27.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY26 and 28.35 per cent in Q4FY26. HDFC Life's VNB margin is likely to decline marginally to 24.5 per cent from 25 per cent a year earlier, although it would be higher than the 24 per cent reported in the preceding quarter. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's VNB margin is expected to remain flat year-on-year at 24.5 per cent, compared with 25.2 per cent in Q4FY26.

Axis Max Life Insurance is expected to buck the trend, with its VNB margin estimated to rise to 21 per cent from 20.1 per cent a year earlier, although lower than the 28.21 per cent reported in Q4FY26. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is also expected to post an improvement, with its VNB margin estimated at 18.5 per cent against 15.4 per cent a year ago, aided by its continued focus on high-margin non-participating products. LIC had reported a VNB margin of 23.18 per cent in the January-March quarter.

For non-life insurers, improved operational and claims efficiencies are expected to lower combined ratios, a key indicator of underwriting profitability.

"Continued momentum in fresh business, operational efficiencies, and green shoots from claims efficiency initiatives will drive year-on-year improvement in the combined ratio across the industry," analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

According to Emkay estimates, ICICI Lombard General Insurance's combined ratio is expected to improve to 102.2 per cent from 102.9 per cent in Q4FY26. Star Health and Allied Insurance is likely to report a combined ratio of 101 per cent, compared with 102.2 per cent in the previous quarter. Go Digit General Insurance's combined ratio, however, is estimated to worsen to 110 per cent from 108.6 per cent due to a likely increase in claims across the motor and commercial lines segments.