Pvt life insurers rekindle agency networks amid scrutiny over bancassurance

The renewed focus on the agency channel comes amid growing concerns over mis-selling through bancassur­ance and the possibility of tighter regulatory oversight of bank-led insurance sales.

“Insurers have been strengthening their agency channel, but in the past two years it has picked up pace because of concerns around banca-related mis-selling. There are concerns that there might be regulatory scrutiny and restrictions on sale of products through banking channels, and hence insurers are exploring other channels. Insurers are also investing in agency channels,” said a senior executive at a private life insurer.

According to Shubhra Goel, managing director, financial services, Alvarez & Marsal India, building agency and proprietary channels is a strategic response that many insurers are rightly prioritising. “These channels give insurers greater control over customer engagement, sales conduct and persistency, and remain an important long-term capability. However, insurers should be careful not to over-correct. The regulatory direction is not to abandon partner-led distribution, but to balance the use of existing distribution infrastructure efficiently while reducing mis-selling and improving customer outcomes.”

While bancassurance remains the dominant distri­bution channel for most private life insurers, compan­ies are increasingly building alternate channels, including agency, to create a more balanced distribution mix. “Our focus on the agency channel is therefore comple­mentary, not substitutive. By strengthe­ning additional channels alongside banca­ssurance, we are building a more resilient and well-diversified distribu­tion platform, which positi­ons us better for sustained growth over the long term,” said Dinesh Tak, chief agency officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance. He said the insurer expects the contrib­ution of alternate channels, including agency, to rise from nearly 9 per cent of overall business at the end of FY26 to around 15 per cent over the next three years.

IndiaFirst Life Insurance has also significantly expan­ded its agency footprint. “Over the past two years, we have expanded our agency force from around 1,600 to over 15,000 agents and strengthened our footprint through new office openings. As a result, the channel today contributes a double-digit share to IndiaFirst Life’s overall business,” said Sumeet Sahni, chief distribution officer-agency & azlliances, IndiaFirst Life.

According to data from the Life Insurance Council, the industry had 3.29 million agents as of March 31, 2026. Of them, 1.46 million were associated with Life Insura­nce Corporation of India, while private life insurers accounted for 1.83 million agents.

Concerns around insurance mis-selling, particularly through the bancassurance channel, have intensified over the past two years, drawing scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regul­atory and Develop­ment Authority of India, and the finance ministry.

Regulators have flagged instances where insurance products were allegedly sold without adequate disclosure, suitability assessment, or customer understanding, particularly through bank branches leveraging existing customer relationships.

There have also been concerns over exclusive tie-ups between banks and their insurance subsidiaries. Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju recently said banks are being encouraged to avoid exclusive arrangements with their insurance arms and remain neutral while offering insurance products.