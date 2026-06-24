Pvt life insurers rekindle agency networks amid scrutiny over bancassurance
Private life insurers are ramping up agency investments to diversify distribution as concerns over bancassurance mis-selling trigger closer scrutiny
Aathira Varier Mumbai
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3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 11:54 PM IST
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Private life insurers are stepping up investments in their agency networks as they seek to diversify distribution, reduce dependence on bancassurance and expand their customer reach.
The renewed focus on the agency channel comes amid growing concerns over mis-selling through bancassurance and the possibility of tighter regulatory oversight of bank-led insurance sales.
“Insurers have been strengthening their agency channel, but in the past two years it has picked up pace because of concerns around banca-related mis-selling. There are concerns that there might be regulatory scrutiny and restrictions on sale of products through banking channels, and hence insurers are exploring other channels. Insurers are also investing in agency channels,” said a senior executive at a private life insurer.
According to Shubhra Goel, managing director, financial services, Alvarez & Marsal India, building agency and proprietary channels is a strategic response that many insurers are rightly prioritising. “These channels give insurers greater control over customer engagement, sales conduct and persistency, and remain an important long-term capability. However, insurers should be careful not to over-correct. The regulatory direction is not to abandon partner-led distribution, but to balance the use of existing distribution infrastructure efficiently while reducing mis-selling and improving customer outcomes.”
While bancassurance remains the dominant distribution channel for most private life insurers, companies are increasingly building alternate channels, including agency, to create a more balanced distribution mix. “Our focus on the agency channel is therefore complementary, not substitutive. By strengthening additional channels alongside bancassurance, we are building a more resilient and well-diversified distribution platform, which positions us better for sustained growth over the long term,” said Dinesh Tak, chief agency officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance. He said the insurer expects the contribution of alternate channels, including agency, to rise from nearly 9 per cent of overall business at the end of FY26 to around 15 per cent over the next three years.
IndiaFirst Life Insurance has also significantly expanded its agency footprint. “Over the past two years, we have expanded our agency force from around 1,600 to over 15,000 agents and strengthened our footprint through new office openings. As a result, the channel today contributes a double-digit share to IndiaFirst Life’s overall business,” said Sumeet Sahni, chief distribution officer-agency & azlliances, IndiaFirst Life.
According to data from the Life Insurance Council, the industry had 3.29 million agents as of March 31, 2026. Of them, 1.46 million were associated with Life Insurance Corporation of India, while private life insurers accounted for 1.83 million agents.
Concerns around insurance mis-selling, particularly through the bancassurance channel, have intensified over the past two years, drawing scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the finance ministry.
Regulators have flagged instances where insurance products were allegedly sold without adequate disclosure, suitability assessment, or customer understanding, particularly through bank branches leveraging existing customer relationships.
There have also been concerns over exclusive tie-ups between banks and their insurance subsidiaries. Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju recently said banks are being encouraged to avoid exclusive arrangements with their insurance arms and remain neutral while offering insurance products.
Separately, the RBI’s draft directions on financial services and customer protection proposed that banks should not compulsorily bundle insurance and other third-party products with loans or banking services. The draft also requires explicit customer consent, separate approvals for different products, and makes banks liable for refunds and compensation in proven cases of mis-selling.
Topics : Insurance Banking Life Insurance