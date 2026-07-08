US insurer Nationwide launches Hyderabad centre to expand globally

Nationwide India joins Nationwide's three US-based delivery locations in Columbus, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; and Scottsdale, Arizona, expanding the 100-year-old company's operations to a global scale.

Vikas Jaswal will lead Nationwide's Hyderabad campus and oversee its operations, including recruiting India-based talent. Nationwide has adopted a global 24/7 operating model to enhance agility, strengthen decision-making, and accelerate innovation.

“The Hyderabad campus enables Nationwide to meet increased business demand, growth goals, and expands our global operational capabilities,” said Vikas Jaswal, senior vice-president and managing director, Nationwide Global Services – India. “The highly skilled talent market in India, and the established global capability ecosystem in Hyderabad, make it an ideal choice for our Nationwide India office and expanded global workforce.”

Nationwide India will play a key role in advancing this approach, with associates building critical capabilities, supporting the business, and driving greater speed and productivity across the organisation.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Telangana's minister for information technology, electronics, communications, industries and commerce, and legislative affairs, said: "Hyderabad has emerged as one of the world's leading innovation destinations for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Today, nine of the world's top 10 BFSI companies are driving innovation and advanced product engineering from Hyderabad."

He added: “I am delighted to welcome Nationwide, another leading American insurance company, to Telangana's growing line-up of strong global value centres (GVCs).”

In addition to providing career opportunities, Nationwide offers a people-first culture, flexible work models, and a strong legacy of community impact. Along with the city's deep pool of skilled professionals, its well-established technology ecosystem makes Hyderabad a key location for global enterprises building engineering, digital, and business capabilities.

“Our office in Hyderabad will advance capabilities that shape the future of protection and financial wellbeing. Together, we will build long-term capabilities that support Nationwide's growth,” said Jaswal.