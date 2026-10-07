Wednesday, October 07, 2026 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Investment / Bajaj Finance raises FD rates by up to 40 bps after RBI rate hike

Bajaj Finance raises FD rates by up to 40 bps after RBI rate hike

The NBFC has weighted the increase towards longer tenures, offering up to 7.75 per cent to regular depositors and 8.15 per cent to senior citizens

Bajaj Finance

The NBFC has weighted the rate increase towards longer-tenure deposits

Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finance, one of the largest deposit-taking non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), on Wednesday raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 15-40 basis points (bps) across tenures of 12 to 60 months, with the revised rates effective October 7.
 
The move follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raising the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent from 5.25 per cent and changing its stance to calibrated tightening.
 
Following the revision, regular depositors booking fresh deposits will earn up to 7.75 per cent a year for deposits with a tenure of 31-60 months, compared with 7.40 per cent earlier.
 
 
Senior citizens will earn up to 8.15 per cent for the same tenure, up from 7.75 per cent earlier.
 
The NBFC has weighted the rate increase towards longer-tenure deposits.

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Banks cannot cut interest on court-ordered FDs arbitrarily: Delhi HC

Bajaj Finance share price

Q2 biz update, ₹17,500-crore fundraise plan drive Bajaj Finance 4% higher

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance plans to raise up to ₹175 bn via QIP, preferential warrants

Fixed Deposits

Senior citizen FD rates in mid-September up to 8.5%: Top rates compared

TrueFan AI | Image: LinkedIn

Bajaj Finance acquires 5% stake in AI video platform TrueFan AI

 
Rates for regular depositors for 12-17 months have been raised by 20 bps to 6.80 per cent, while those for 18-30 months have been increased by 15 bps to 7 per cent.
 
For deposits with a tenure of 31-60 months, the rate has been raised by 35 bps to 7.75 per cent.
 
For senior citizens, the additional interest rate over regular deposits has been increased to 40 bps from 35 bps earlier.
 
Rates for 12-17 months have been raised to 7.20 per cent from 6.95 per cent, while those for 18-30 months have been increased to 7.40 per cent from 7.20 per cent.
 
For deposits with a tenure of 31-60 months, the rate has been raised by 40 bps to 8.15 per cent.
 
The NBFC is also offering an additional 10 bps to customers renewing their maturing deposits.
 
This takes the maximum rate to 7.85 per cent for regular depositors and 8.25 per cent for senior citizens for deposits with a tenure of 31-60 months.
 
The revised rates apply to both fresh deposits and renewals.
 
Depositors can opt for cumulative deposits, where interest is paid at maturity, or non-cumulative deposits with monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts.
 
“Fixed Deposits continue to be an important part of a balanced savings portfolio, particularly for senior citizens looking for predictable returns. We have weighted our rate hike towards longer tenures, so depositors can lock in higher returns for up to five years,” said Sachin Sikka, senior executive vice-president, Deposits & Wealth Management, Bajaj Finance.
 
Bajaj Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, had 128 million customers as of September 2026 and assets under management of ₹5.85 trillion.

More From This Section

FPI Inflows, Foreign Portfolio Investors, Indian Stock Market, Financial Services, Equity Markets, Foreign Investment, Consumer Services, Healthcare, Information Technology, Telecom, FMCG, Capital Markets, Stock Market, Indian Equities

FCNR(B) may generate ₹5 trn notional profit for banks over 5 years: SBI

RBI, FCNR(B), bank deposits, Foreign investors

GIFT-IFSC banks sanction $54 billion under RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility

Rupee

India's fiscal outlook brightens with govt set to exceed asset sales target

FDI

Govt mulls raising CCEA approval threshold for FDI proposals to ₹15,000 cr

equity

PE/VC investment value declines 24% in May, says EY-IVCA report

Topics : Bajaj Finance fixed deposit rates Fixed deposits

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI policy highlightsRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryPTC Industries Share PriceQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:33 AM IST