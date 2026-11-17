By Rajesh Mascarenhas

Norges Bank Investment Management, GIC Pte., BlackRock, FMR LLC, and Capital Group are among global investors that bought shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd.’s 117 billion-rupee ($1.2 billion) institutional offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nomura Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Asset Management and William Blair Investment Management, LLC were also among the investors in the qualified institutional placement, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. and HDFC Asset Management Co. were among the biggest domestic buyers, the people said.

Representatives for the investors didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bajaj Finance approved the allotment of about 114 million shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at 1,025 rupees apiece, according to a stock exchange filing. The issue price was above the floor price of 992.25 rupees a share.

The offering was launched last week at an indicative price that represented a 4.99% discount to the previous close. Proceeds will be used to repay deposits, loans, commercial paper and non-convertible debentures, as well as for interest payments and other purposes, according to the deal terms.

The share sale followed Bajaj Finance’s Nov. 10 allotment of 57.43 million warrants to promoter and holding company Bajaj Finserv Ltd. at 1,010 rupees apiece, raising about 58 billion rupees, according to an exchange filing.

Large Indian equity offerings have picked up after Jio Platforms Ltd.’s record $3.1 billion IPO last month and a rebound in the secondary market in November. The recovery has helped revive investor appetite for big-ticket transactions after a relatively weak first half of the year.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. worked on the transaction.