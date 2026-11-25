Net inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits surged to $125.59 billion in April-September 2026-27 (H1 FY27), compared with $6.01 billion in the corresponding period of the last financial year, with foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits accounting for the bulk of the inflows, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

FCNR(B) deposits attracted inflows of $123.75 billion during the first six months of the current financial year, significantly higher than the $690 million recorded in the year-ago period. This was mainly because of the Reserve Bank of India’s concessional swap window for FCNR(B) deposits from June to August, under which the central bank absorbed the hedging cost of the principal amount, and domestic banks offered attractive interest rates on such deposits.

In contrast, non-resident (external) rupee (NRE) deposits saw net outflows of $936 million during April-September 2026-27, compared with inflows of $3.21 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits, meanwhile, recorded inflows of $2.78 billion, higher than the $2.17 billion seen in the year-ago period.

The outstanding stock of NRI deposits stood at $289.4 billion at the end of September 2026, up from $286.48 billion in August and $165.93 billion in September 2025.

FCNR(B) deposits accounted for $157.5 billion of the outstanding deposits at the end of September, followed by NRE deposits at $96.26 billion and NRO deposits at $35.64 billion.

The data points to a sharp concentration of fresh NRI deposit inflows in FCNR(B) accounts, even as NRE deposits registered net outflows during the period.