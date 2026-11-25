Outward remittances under LRS rise 6.1% to $15.7 billion in H1FY27
Investments in overseas equity and debt instruments nearly doubled to $2.09 billion in H1 FY27, while travel remained the largest component of outward remittances
Aathira Varier Mumbai
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Outward remittances by resident individuals under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rose 6.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $15.7 billion in the first half of FY27 (April-September), driven by a sharp increase in investments in overseas equity and debt instruments, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
Investment in overseas equity and debt instruments nearly doubled to $2.09 billion during H1 FY27, compared with $1.1 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Remittances for deposits abroad rose 32.3 per cent YoY to $437.44 million, while spending on the purchase of immovable property overseas increased 11.9 per cent to $270.78 million.
Travel remained the largest component of outward remittances, accounting for $8.88 billion during the period, up 2.9 per cent YoY. Remittances for gifts increased 4.1 per cent to $1.38 billion. However, remittances for studies abroad declined 36.7 per cent to $801 million, while those for medical treatment fell 24.7 per cent to $23.95 million. Donations declined 41.9 per cent to $4.04 million.
Remittances for the maintenance of close relatives fell 2.9 per cent to $1.77 billion, while outward flows under the ‘others’ category rose 8.9 per cent to $51.43 million.
In September, outward remittances under LRS rose 13.2 per cent YoY to $3.15 billion, with travel-related remittances increasing 18.6 per cent to $1.97 billion and investments in equity and debt instruments rising 30.3 per cent to $363.26 million. Outward Remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for Resident Individuals
In ($) million Source: RBI
|Months
|Sep-26
|% Growth (YoY)
|FY27 (April-Sept)
|% Growth (YoY)
|Total
|3149.08
|13.18099154
|15704.63
|6.111361109
|Deposit
|56.34
|11.01477833
|437.44
|32.29298978
|Purchase of immovable property
|45.75
|7.799245994
|270.78
|11.86020573
|Investment in equity/debt
|363.26
|30.29411765
|2089.32
|89.65025824
|Gift
|247.39
|26.80813983
|1377.92
|4.092162417
|Donations
|0.52
|-18.75
|4.04
|-41.95402299
|Travel
|1974.44
|18.59780637
|8875.16
|2.91460503
|Maintenance of close relatives
|310.77
|13.56477252
|1774.54
|-2.886788632
|Medical Treatment
|3.66
|-12.44019139
|23.95
|-24.73287241
|Studies Abroad
|136.5
|-48.36195808
|801
|-36.67283336
|Others
|10.46
|37.0904325
|51.43
|8.869602032
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Topics : Outward Remittances LRS RBI Overseas education
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 9:01 PM IST