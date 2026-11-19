India needs to use policy, regulatory and tax incentives to channel household savings toward financial assets and to bring more individuals into the formal financial system to meet the country’s growing investment requirements, Arunish Chawla, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), said on Thursday.

“Historically, the distribution of our household savings has not entirely been towards financial savings. A significant amount of it has gone into real estate, gold and other valuables,” he said at the CII Financing Summit 2026. He added that savings and investment are the growth engines of the economy and household savings will be critical to financing India’s development ambitions.

“The question is how we can incentivise the behaviour through policy, regulation and tax incentives, so that ordinary Indians, working Indians, saving Indians, become part of our formalised financial economy and help finance the needs of Viksit Bharat in both the public and private sectors,” he said.

Chawla highlighted the growing participation of households in financial markets, pointing to the expansion in demat accounts and mutual fund investments. The number of demat accounts had increased more than sixfold, from around 36 million in 2019 to 250 million in October 2026. Mutual fund assets under management had risen from ₹15 trillion in 2016 to ₹84 trillion last month.

“This is the great democratisation of our capital markets. This is a watershed moment and this is what we need to work on,” he said.

He also flagged the need to deepen India’s bond and fixed-income markets to ensure a better balance between equity and debt financing. Banks alone would not be sufficient to meet the economy’s long-term financing requirements, making market-based financing and greater mobilisation of pension funds important.

Another challenge, he said, was ensuring access to capital across the life cycle of businesses, from startup and growth capital to expansion, monetisation and reinvention.

Chawla also called for greater use of public-private partnerships and capital markets to finance infrastructure, including through infrastructure investment trusts (Invits), which can help monetise infrastructure and underutilised land assets.