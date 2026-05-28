Retail investors double down on equities amid West Asia conflict

In April alone, retail investors snapped up shares worth ₹19,664 crore — their biggest monthly purchase since October 2024. So far in May, they have been net buyers to the tune of ₹4,332 crore.

However, the subsequent market rout also made several mid- and small-cap stocks attractive. The absence of negative surprises in March-quarter earnings further boosted retail sentiment.

“SIP investing has now become a habit for Indian investors. The idea of rupee-cost averaging and staying invested through market cycles has been drilled into retail investors over the years, with a powerful impact. Even during periods of war, global uncertainty, or sharp market corrections, investors continue their SIPs because they believe these phases are temporary,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

“The same mindset is visible in direct investing as well. Investors have increasingly bought into the narrative that downturns are often the best time to invest. History has shown that markets eventually recover, and episodes of panic do not last forever,” he added.

While the West Asia conflict has pushed foreign investors into a risk-off mode, domestic investors have remained steadfast.

Besides direct investing, domestic households have channelled ₹2.5 trillion into stocks since March. DIIs include mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds that channel retail savings through SIPs, insurance premiums and long-term retirement schemes.

Experts say FPIs have the option to rotate their funds from one country to another, while domestic investors have no option but to invest largely locally. This has made them look for bottom-up investment opportunities and hope that the market rebounds like it did during previous episodes of crisis.

“If you look at markets over a long period, corrections are usually temporary dips in an otherwise upward trend. However, this approach works best when declines are driven by short-term events rather than structural problems or extreme market excesses. In such cases, long-term investors are typically rewarded,” said Bhat.

The trajectory of retail investor flows will depend on how small- and mid-cap stocks perform going forward.

“The real issue during market corrections was fear. When markets fall sharply, investors tend to become cautious and avoid making fresh investments. However, sentiment began to change from April onwards, especially after markets recovered from the Iran-related selloff,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.

“What was particularly significant was that small-cap and mid-cap stocks began outperforming again after nearly 18 to 20 months. Once investors start making money again, the tendency is to increase exposure, regardless of losses incurred over the previous couple of years. That is the kind of phase the market appears to be in right now,” he added.

Baliga said the trend could continue as the rally in mid- and small-cap stocks is still at a relatively early stage.