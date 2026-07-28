33% finfluencers recommend stocks but only 6% are Sebi registered: Report

However, the share of finfluencers providing explicit stock recommendations remains unchanged at 33 per cent.

The report notes that a significant proportion of the 48 prominent Indian finfluencers analysed continue to fall short of disclosure and transparency standards.

"The research also found that 37.5 per cent of finfluencers do not disclose conflicts of interest, including sponsored content and affiliate relationships, and more than a quarter fail to mention important investment considerations such as fees, tax implications, or lock-in periods," the report noted.

This is despite the regulatory crackdown on the financial content creation industry in July 2024, when Sebi prohibited regulated entities such as mutual funds, brokers and investment advisers from associating with unregistered finfluencers for promotions or marketing.

The study also found that around 6 per cent of the sampled finfluencers had been publicly linked to disclosure- or conduct-related issues, while 4 per cent had faced Sebi penalties.

The report also highlights that there have been considerable improvements in certain aspects. One of the most significant changes was seen in the disclosure of investment considerations such as fees. The share of influencers putting out such information has gone up from 29 per cent in 2024 to 72.9 per cent in the latest study.