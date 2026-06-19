After a period of consolidation, microfinance sector shows signs of revival

India's microfinance sector is showing early signs of a turnaround after two years of slowdown, with lenders prioritising asset quality and portfolio consolidation over aggressive loan growth. As of March 31, 2026, the industry's outstanding portfolio stood at ₹2.77 trillion, encompassing 7.6 crore active loans. Disbursements during the January-March quarter of FY26 totalled ₹78,938 crore. NBFC-MFIs remained the dominant players, accounting for nearly half of the industry's active loans, loan book and disbursements. At the same time, NBFCs continued to focus on higher-value lending, reporting an average ticket size of ₹82,377 against the industry average of ₹62,945. The sector's recovery follows a moderation in growth during FY24 and FY25 after a strong post-pandemic expansion between FY21 and FY24. With lenders shifting their focus from customer acquisition to risk management, the industry has maintained delinquency levels under control while improving ticket sizes, indicating strengthening portfolio quality.