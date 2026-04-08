Average unclaimed deposit payouts rise to ₹760 crore per month: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that post campaign and incentives, the monthly payout to customers from unclaimed deposits increased to Rs 760 crore from October onwards, compared with an average monthly payout of Rs 180 crore from April 2025 to September 2025.

In its post-policy press meet, Lakshmi Kanth Rao, executive director, RBI , said: “There were two events. One is the campaign for three months from October to December by DFS, Government of India, and also RBI. So, that led to a lot of unclaimed deposits being returned to the claimants. Also, we have come out with incentive scheme to the banks, which also helped. It is around the same time. So, both these initiatives actually led to a lot of amounts being returned. Earlier, from April 2025 to September, average refunds (returned) were around Rs 180 crore. Now, post this campaign, that is from October till now, the average has gone up to Rs 760 crore per month.”

“So, to that extent, it is quite a jump. We are paying Rs 600 crore to the banks for doing aggressive tracing of the customers and then returning the amounts,” Rao added.

ALSO READ: RBI's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, retains neutral stance In October-December, the Government of India launched a nationwide campaign — “Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar— Your Money, Your Right” to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance, dividends, shares, mutual funds and pension, to their legitimate claimants.

The campaign is a collaborative participation of all major financial sector regulators, including RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA).

Recently in the Rajya Sabha, Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance, said that special camps were organised in 748 districts, and as on February 28, 2026, unclaimed financial assets amounting to Rs 5,777 crore relating to 22.95 lakh claims have been restituted to their rightful owners. He also said that the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund of RBI had Rs 60,518 crore as on January 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: FD returns back in focus after RBI policy: Check top bank interest rates Existing platforms such as RBI’s UDGAM (for unclaimed bank deposits), Irdai's Bima Bharosa (for unclaimed insurance proceeds) and Sebi's MITRA (for unclaimed mutual funds) have empowered people to trace their unclaimed assets more efficiently. During the first two months of the campaign, unclaimed funds amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crore have been claimed by their rightful owners.

In 2023, RBI had launched a Centralised Web Portal UDGAM, or Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation, to help members of the public search for their unclaimed deposits across banks at one location. According to the minister, as of March 1, 2026, there are 18.86 lakh registered users on the UDGAM portal.

The portal was intended to help customers to either claim the amount or make the account operative at their respective banks. Existing platforms such as RBI’s UDGAM (for unclaimed bank deposits), Irdai's Bima Bharosa (for unclaimed insurance proceeds) and Sebi's MITRA (for unclaimed mutual funds) have empowered people to trace their unclaimed assets more efficiently.