NBFC lending now accounts for roughly 10 per cent of gross bank credit, underscoring a sharp acceleration in bank funding to the sector. Banks had extended an aggregate ₹4.4 trillion to NBFCs over the preceding three years.

The expansion has been supported partly by a shift in NBFC funding preferences, with bond-market borrowing turning more expensive relative to bank loans.

Over the past decade, bank credit to NBFCs has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8 per cent, substantially higher than the roughly 12 per cent growth in overall bank credit. NBFCs now account for nearly one-third of bank lending to the services sector.

The sharp increase also marks a continuation of the recovery following the moderation caused by the regulatory increase in risk weights on bank lending to NBFCs in November 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled back those additional risk weights in February 2025.

NBFCs have also front-loaded borrowings in anticipation of festive-season demand for vehicles, consumer durables and gold loans.

A favourable base effect is likely to support growth rates through November 2026-February 2027. Even adjusting for this, however, the absolute level of bank exposure to NBFCs remains elevated.

For investors, the rapid shift also makes funding concentration an important metric to monitor.

Three key risks could influence NBFC performance over the coming quarters.

The first is the possibility of further policy rate increases by the RBI amid inflationary pressures, which would raise borrowing costs.

The impact will vary across lenders depending on the proportion of fixed- and floating-rate assets and liabilities in their respective books.

Management commentary from several NBFCs indicates that the cost of funds could rise by 10-20 basis points (bps) in H2FY27. Consequently, net interest margins (NIMs) could contract by around 10-25 bps by Q4FY27 compared with Q2.

Affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) are relatively better positioned because their loan books are largely floating-rate and they have managed liabilities effectively.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS), by contrast, saw margin pressure in Q2 because of a higher share of fixed-rate assets.

The second concern relates to draft recommendations by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on insurance commissions and fees.

The proposals remain at the draft stage, and the industry expects further review. However, implementation without substantial changes could lead to lower fee income for NBFCs that distribute insurance products.

Companies are consequently evaluating mitigation strategies to offset a potential decline in this revenue stream.

The third risk is the impact of an uneven monsoon on rural credit.

Stress is concentrated in regions that have experienced rainfall deficits, covering a significant part of the hinterland. Food inflation remains another concern, while tractor portfolios could see a more pronounced impact.

NBFCs with large rural exposures have consequently turned more cautious, particularly in drought-affected areas.

Several rural-focused lenders, including L&T Finance and Shriram Finance, have highlighted concerns over drought conditions.

Shriram Finance lowered its growth guidance from 18 per cent to 15-17 per cent. Other lenders retained their growth targets but adopted a more conservative approach to disbursements, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Rural-focused lenders including Shriram Finance, MMFS, Aptus Value Housing Finance and India Shelter Finance have also seen credit costs increase.

Despite these risks, NBFCs continued to report strong growth in assets under management (AUM) and profit after tax (PAT).

For a broader sample of companies, YoY PAT growth in Q2FY27 was above 35 per cent, while AUM growth was in the mid-20s.

Diversified financiers and gold loan companies were the strongest performers. Diversified lenders recorded AUM growth of around 27 per cent, while gold financiers expanded their books by 47 per cent.

Affordable housing finance companies and vehicle financiers grew at a slower 19-20 per cent.

Margin performance varied across the sector.

Shriram Finance and L&T Finance recorded clear NIM improvement despite their rural exposure. Shriram benefited from a recent credit-rating upgrade, while L&T Finance saw support from better yields.

Most affordable housing finance companies broadly maintained margins.

Gold financiers also reported stronger margins as gold-loan yields increased despite intensifying competition in the segment.

Asset-quality trends were more mixed.

Credit costs increased among rural-focused NBFCs because of drought-related stress and also rose for gold financiers, while remaining broadly stable across most other segments.

Across the sample, gross Stage 3 (GS3) assets increased by 19 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while gross Stage 2 (GS2) assets rose 125 bps, largely because of gold financiers.

Excluding gold-finance companies, GS3 increased by only 2 bps QoQ.

Credit costs across the sector rose by around 18 bps QoQ, or about 8 bps excluding gold financiers.

Outperformance is likely to favour NBFCs with limited rural exposure, strong provision coverage and lower dependence on insurance-distribution commissions.

Higher-rated lenders could also be relatively better placed to protect margins if borrowing costs rise.

Large diversified players such as Aditya Birla Capital and Tata Capital could benefit from their scale, diversified books and funding access.