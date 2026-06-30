Bank credit to NBFCs jumps 34% in May, lifts services sector lending growth

Credit by banks to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) surged 33.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 20.9 trillion as of 31 May 2026, rising sharply from 1 per cent YoY growth recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Growth in trade credit also rose to 17.3 per cent from 10.4 per cent, with outstanding loans at Rs 13.62 trillion. These two segments drove credit growth to the services sector by 20.4 per cent YoY to Rs 60.45 trillion, compared with 8.4 per cent a year earlier.

Retail loan growth stood at 15.4 per cent YoY, driven largely by housing loans, which grew 10.9 per cent to Rs 33.69 trillion, against 9 per cent last year. At the same time, growth in gold loans moderated to 105.5 per cent YoY from 132.7 per cent last year, with outstanding loans at Rs 5.14 trillion.

Credit growth to industry accelerated to 17.5 per cent YoY from 7.5 per cent a year ago, supported by stronger lending across segments. Credit to micro and small industries rose 26.2 per cent compared with 13.7 per cent last year, while lending to large industries more than doubled to 14.4 per cent from 1 per cent. Credit growth to medium industries edged up to 21.2 per cent from 16.9 per cent.

Among major sectors, credit growth remained strong in infrastructure, engineering, textiles and chemicals. By contrast, the rubber, plastic and their products, and wood and wood products segments witnessed marginally slower growth.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities grew 14.9 per cent YoY, compared with 7.5 per cent in the corresponding period last year.