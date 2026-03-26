Bank holidays March 2026: Banks to remain closed for next 4 days, know why

The final week of March is set to be crucial for banking customers, with multiple consecutive holidays likely to disrupt branch services. Those with important banking tasks are advised to plan in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience, as banks will be open nationwide only on Monday, March 30.

The closures are due to a combination of festivals and the weekend, leading to an extended break in several parts of the country. However, bank holidays may vary by state depending on local observances. Despite the branch closures, customers can continue to access services through digital platforms such as internet banking and mobile apps.

RBI holidays 2026: When will banks remain closed in March?

· March 26, 2026 (Thursday): Ram Navami

· March 27, 2026 (Friday): Ram Navami (Chaitra Dashain)

· March 28, 2026 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

· March 29, 2026 (Sunday): Sunday

· March 31, 2026 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti.

RBI Bank Holiday 2026

The RBI's holiday calendar states that banks in New Delhi, Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada would not be closed on March 26. Therefore, banks will continue to be open in these cities.

READ | Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE will remain shut on Mar 26 for Ram Navami On March 27, 2026, banks will be closed in certain cities because they will be celebrating Ram Navami on Friday. Hyderabad, Patna, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, and Vijayawada are a few examples. It is important to remember that bank holidays differ throughout India.

Will online banking services continue on RBI holidays?

For the next few days, bank branches will be closed, but consumers can still access online banking services. UPI, NEFT, RTGS, mobile banking apps, and online banking all simplify accessing transactions and other services.

Additionally, services like bill payment, balance checks, and ATM cash withdrawals will continue to be offered. You may always check your account balance, transfer or receive money, and pay bills. However, certain services can be momentarily unavailable during scheduled system maintenance.