State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is exploring opportunities to expand into the wider financial services sector, including setting up an asset management company (AMC), its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Nidhu Saxena, said on Thursday.

In December last year, the government completed a 6 per cent stake sale in the lender, reducing its holding to 73.60 per cent from 79.60 per cent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CII-DFS Financing Summit, Saxena said, “We are looking at potential opportunities to grow in the wider financial sector, including the AMC business.”

Separately, the lender is exploring raising up to $175 million through overseas bonds before the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap window for Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) closes on December 31, 2026. The decision will depend on prevailing overseas market rates and movements in US Treasury yields.

“We are exploring the possibility of one more transaction of perhaps $175 million at most. However, we will take a call depending on how the pricing works out,” he said.

The bank had earlier raised $500 million through five-year senior unsecured fixed-rate notes carrying a coupon of 6.112 per cent, payable semi-annually.

On its GIFT City operations, Saxena said the bank’s International Banking Unit (IBU) had built a business book of around $2 billion in its first year, surpassing its initial target of $1 billion. The lender sees opportunities to raise international resources through GIFT City and expand banking services for non-resident Indians (NRIs), he added.

Saxena also stressed the need for alternative funding sources, including equity and debt markets, to finance India’s infrastructure requirements as the country works towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. While banks would continue to play a key role, traditional lending alone may not be sufficient to meet the country’s growing capital requirements, he said.