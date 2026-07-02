Banks bet on Gulf, Singapore and Hong Kong to drive FCNR (B) flows

Contributions from the US and London, bankers reckon, are likely to be relatively muted initially as buoyant American equity markets reduce the incentive for NRIs (non-resident Indians) to shift funds into bank deposits, while tax disadvantages weigh on flows from London and European markets.

While the contours of the scheme were officially announced on June 8, the central bank clarified a few operational issues through a FAQ last week, following which banks rolled out the scheme — eyeing funds from high networth individuals by offering significant leverage on deposits.

Initial estimates suggest the scheme is off to a good start with around $4 billion mobilised so far. Large lenders like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are at the forefront of gathering these deposits that bankers estimate may cross $60 billion, with a majority of funds expected in August. The scheme, for which RBI will bear the full hedging cost, applies to all fresh FCNR (B) deposits made between June 8 and September 30, 2026.

A key reason for Indian banks to focus on West Asian and Asian markets is the concentration of the Indian diaspora. Unlike Europe, where they are spread across multiple countries, or the US, where they are geographically dispersed, cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore have large clusters of NRI customers, making deposit mobilisation easier, bankers said.

“The Gulf is a very important market. London has a tax disadvantage. In the US, many NRIs have investments in the stock market, which has been performing well, so reallocating funds may take time,” said a banker.

“But in the Gulf, where the economy has been relatively weak because of geopolitical developments, people are more willing to reallocate,” said the senior executive at a large private sector bank, adding that Singapore is also expected to contribute meaningfully.

The banker, however, added that flows from the US can become substantial, if investors rebalance their portfolios over the remaining duration of the scheme. “We have a 90-day window until the middle of September. Over the next 75 days, people will continue reallocating their portfolios. With 9x leverage, investors can effectively lock in returns of around 18-20 per cent in dollar terms for five years,” the banker said.

“My sense is that the West Asia will be the biggest market, followed by Singapore and then Hong Kong. In Europe, taxation is one issue. Opening accounts and completing KYC requirements is also more cumbersome. So I think a large part of the flows will come from West Asia, Singapore and Hong Kong. That said, the US and London will also contribute eventually. If investors are getting dollar returns of 12-15 per cent, that’s not something they will ignore,” said another senior banker at a mid-sized private sector bank.

“But right now, I am seeing stronger traction in the Middle East than in the US or Europe. In Europe, the diaspora is spread across multiple countries. The US is also geographically dispersed. But in places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore, you have a large concentration of Indian-origin customers in one location. That makes mobilisation much easier,” the banker said. The real traction will come towards the end of July and through August as banks complete their arrangements, and large depositors compare offers from multiple lenders before deciding where to place their money, he assessed.

A recent circular issued by the UAE Central Bank, restricting representative offices from undertaking certain facilitative activities, including documentation support and cross-selling, has created an operational hurdle for Indian banks seeking to mobilise FCNR(B) deposits from NRIs in the UAE. Bankers, however, expect the issue to be resolved soon through discussions between the RBI and the UAE central bank.

“It relates to the authentication of KYC documentation. I think the RBI will take it up with the UAE authorities. Hopefully, the two central banks will resolve the issue. I don't think it will jeopardise the Gulf market altogether. There could be some impact, but existing customers won’t have to go through the entire process again, so the disruption should be limited,” said a person familiar with the matter.

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