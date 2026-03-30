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Home / Finance / News / Banks' gold loan portfolio surges 128% in February, shows RBI data

Banks' gold loan portfolio surges 128% in February, shows RBI data

Gold loans drive retail credit growth, with bank lending against jewellery doubling year-on-year in February, sharply outpacing overall retail loan expansion

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Overall retail loans grew 15.2 per cent YoY to Rs 67.96 trillion in February 2026, compared with 11.7 per cent growth a year ago. Within retail, credit card outstanding growth moderated sharply to 1.7 per cent YoY in January 2026 from 11.2 per cent in January 2025.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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Loans against gold jewellery surged 128 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to nearly Rs 4.28 trillion in February 2026, latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data show. This compares with slightly over 103 per cent growth in the segment during the same period last year, when the outstanding portfolio stood at Rs 2.06 trillion.
 
Overall retail loans grew 15.2 per cent YoY to Rs 67.96 trillion in February 2026, compared with 11.7 per cent growth a year ago. Within retail, credit card outstanding growth moderated sharply to 1.7 per cent YoY in January 2026 from 11.2 per cent in January 2025. Vehicle loans recorded healthy growth of 17.1 per cent YoY, up from 9.6 per cent in the corresponding month last year. Housing loan growth, however, remained steady at 11 per cent.
 
 
Loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) also rose nearly 21 per cent YoY to Rs 19.5 trillion in the month as against Rs 16.35 trillion in the year-ago period. The segment grew by 8.1 per cent YoY in February 2025.
 
Credit to the services sector grew 16.3 per cent YoY, compared with 11.7 per cent growth in the corresponding period of the previous year, supported by higher lending to segments such as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and commercial real estate.
 
Aggregate bank credit rose 14.3 per cent YoY as on the fortnight ended February 28, 2026, higher than 11.1 per cent growth recorded in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year, which ended on March 7, 2025. Food credit expanded nearly 94.2 per cent YoY to Rs 82,643 crore, while non-food credit grew 14.3 per cent to Rs 206.7 trillion.

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Credit to industry increased 13.5 per cent YoY in January, compared with 7.5 per cent growth a year earlier. Credit to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) rose sharply by 30.4 per cent YoY, up from 9.6 per cent, while loans to medium industries grew 21 per cent, compared with 18 per cent in February 2025. Credit to large industries saw healthy growth of 7.8 per cent YoY, compared with 5.6 per cent a year ago.
 
Among major industries, outstanding credit to infrastructure grew 7.9 per cent YoY, compared with 1.7 per cent growth a year earlier. Credit to the engineering segment surged 36 per cent YoY, up from nearly 19 per cent last year. Loans to the chemicals and chemical products segment grew 19.1 per cent YoY, compared with 6.8 per cent in February 2025.
 
Similarly, credit to petroleum, coal products, and nuclear fuels grew by 19.1 per cent YoY as against 6.8 per cent YoY growth in the year-ago period. Credit growth in the textiles segment was healthy at 8.2 per cent YoY, up from 7.1 per cent a year earlier.

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Topics : gold loan RBI Bank credit NBFC Finance News

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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