Banks mobilise $28 bn under FCNR(B) scheme by end-July: MoS Finance

Since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR(B) deposit scheme, the Indian banking system has recorded an inflow of nearly $28 billion in foreign deposits as of July 31, according to data presented by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday in the Lok Sabha.

The total outstanding FCNR(B) deposits increased to $60.55 billion as of July 30 from $32.56 billion as of June 5, before the announcement of the scheme, Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the lower house of Parliament.

Indian private banks have mobilised $10.73 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, followed by public sector banks with $8.84 billion. Meanwhile, foreign banks have recorded inflows of $8.37 billion in FCNR(B) deposits so far.

Among individual banks, HSBC has recorded the highest inflow of around $6.14 billion, followed by State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, which have mobilised around $4.12 billion and $3.70 billion, respectively.

“The measure is intended to attract stable foreign currency inflows, strengthen India’s balance of payments and help ease recent pressures on the Indian rupee,” Chaudhary said. “As the fresh FCNR(B) deposits mobilised by banks will be swapped with the RBI, it is expected to increase the foreign exchange reserves as well as the banking system liquidity after the first leg of the transaction, and the same will be reversed on maturity, that is, the second leg of the transaction,” he added.

The RBI announced the concessional swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) on June 5, 2026, and operationalised it on June 8. The swap window remains available until September 30, 2026, for FCNR(B) deposits and until December 31, 2026, for OFCBs and ECBs.

“The potential cost of providing the swap facility would depend on the quantum of foreign exchange mobilised, the maturity of the swaps, the exchange rate, as well as the forward premia at the time of the swap. Further, RBI has well-defined risk identification and mitigation measures in place for managing the country's foreign exchange reserves,” the minister said.

“The increase in foreign exchange reserves and banking system liquidity will depend on the total amount of foreign currency mobilised under the forex swap facility during the period,” Chaudhary added.