Banks okay with RBI's payment delay proposal, seek easing of ₹10,000 cap

RBI had sought feedback from all stakeholders by May 8.

Additionally, payments industry organisation Self-regulated PSO Association has sent its feedback to the regulator, sources said. The industry has also highlighted operational issues arising from the potential implementation of suggestions made in the discussion paper.

“The limits proposed in the discussion paper are only for peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers. What if similar scams start happening for P2M flows? It can become problematic. The industry has highlighted the operational issues that can come up, such as delayed payments, whitelisting of accounts, among other things,” an industry source explained.

In a discussion paper released in April, RBI suggested measures to curb rising fraud in digital payments, including introducing a one-hour delay for digital payments above Rs 10,000 before they are credited to a beneficiary’s account. Other measures include additional authentication by “trusted individuals” for vulnerable users, tighter scrutiny of accounts receiving large credits, and expanded customer-controlled safeguards.

The proposal comes at a time when transactions above Rs 10,000 account for about 45 per cent of fraud cases by volume and 98.5 per cent by value. Digital payment frauds have risen sharply — by about 41 times over the past five years in value terms — to nearly Rs 23,000 crore.

“There was genuine concern that efforts to eliminate fraud could end up creating inconvenience for everyone, because what was meant to be instantaneous would now take time. The core issue was balancing security with efficiency. Some felt the Rs 10,000 limit was too low and should perhaps be enhanced. The focus, ultimately, is on minimising risk,” said a senior banker at a private sector bank.

“My sense is that we were okay with it. I think it is one way of managing the possible risk, and some kind of gap or delay of this nature is, in my view, a good idea. There is really only one way to determine whether the threshold should be Rs 10,000 or something else — we can only try it once and see whether that is the right threshold. There is no scientific method to determine it. We can only take a view, implement it, and observe what happens,” said another senior banker at a large private sector bank.

One of the people quoted above added that a Rs 25 lakh ceiling for annual aggregate credits into a bank account was not feasible to implement.

In the discussion paper, RBI differentiated between payments to merchants — where due diligence is undertaken during onboarding by banks or payment aggregators — and individual-to-individual transfers, where, beyond basic KYC conducted by the bank, there are limited additional checks.

Following the release of the discussion paper, T Rabi Sankar, who retired as deputy governor of RBI, had said the central bank’s proposal suggesting a one-hour delay for account-to-account digital payments above Rs 10,000 to curb rising digital frauds was merely an “idea” floated for feedback, and that a decision on implementation would depend on the responses received.