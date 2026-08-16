Banks race for dollar deposits as RBI curtails FCNR (B) swap window

The swap facility, announced on June 8 to boost stable dollar inflows, was originally available till the end of September but the central bank last week cut short the window to August-end in view of the “encouraging response” to the facility and the “resultant forex inflows.”

Bankers said lenders will advance the staggered mobilisation they originally planned over six weeks by proactively engaging with NRI customers to speed up the process. Most banks now have their funding lines firmly in place to mobilise deposits as much as possible before the window closes, bankers said.

Banks have already mobilised over $52 billion as of August 13 under the scheme.

According to bankers and economists, total mobilisation under RBI’s concessional swap window through FCNR (B) deposits could still reach $60-70 billion by August-end.

The dollar-rupee swap facility eliminates hedging costs for lenders, thereby enabling them to offer attractive interest rates on foreign currency deposits. The policy drive to boost dollar inflows comes at a time when the West Asia energy shock inflated oil and fertiliser import costs and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remaining net sellers in Indian equities in 2026.

After the RBI set the concessional swap window for FCNR(B) deposits in motion, banks raised interest rates offered on these deposits from around 2.5-3 per cent to 6-7 per cent.

Several banks, including major lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, revised their rates upwards in August to attract more deposits under the scheme. Interest rates on FCNR (B) deposits now range from around 6 per cent to more than 7 per cent, with some banks offering as much as 7.5 per cent.

Most banks are mobilising FCNR (B) deposits in US dollars, with the higher interest rates also being offered on dollar-denominated deposits.

According to Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, RBI’s move is prudent given that total inflows by September may have been very high.

“These dollar inflows need to be paid after three to five years. Moreover, the INR liquidity infusion via the swap windows would have created excess build-up of liquidity”, she said, adding that by August-end, total inflows into FCNR (B) are expected to be $70 billion, which assumes that banks will push for deposits in the last two weeks.

“Overall, from the three swap windows we expect $90 billion, assuming $20 billion from overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs). Balance of payment (BoP) surplus is expected to be substantial at $40 billion, even after incorporating truncated FCNR (B) window,” Gupta said.

RBI’s decision to close the swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits a month ahead of original schedule comes after Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on August 5 that there was no proposal to withdraw the scheme early.

The swap facility for FCNR (B) deposits will be available only for deposits mobilised till August 31 but banks can avail of swaps under the facility until September 11. The scheme for ECBs and OFCBs will continue until December 31, 2026, as previously announced.

“Banks have mobilised well so far, but everyone will now move faster to complete what was earlier expected to come in through September,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank, adding that the bank will try to achieve the target it had set to mobilise until September 30.

“Initially, the expectation was that $35-40 billion would come through the FCNR route. More than $52 billion has already come in, so banks have already exceeded those expectations. I would expect at least another $10 billion to come in, taking total mobilisation to more than $60 billion,” the banker said.

A senior banker at a private sector bank said, “Over these two weeks, all banks are likely to go into an overdrive. Everyone who thought they could stagger mobilisation over the next six weeks is now planning to do it within two weeks. Another $10 billion or so could come in, looking at the past trend. Many NRIs who thought they had some time and could do it a little later now have to expedite the process.”

Typically, these schemes are back-ended, with the bulk of mobilisation taking place in the last few weeks before closure. This time, however, mobilisation has been robust from the beginning, with foreign banks taking the lead and mobilising large amounts under the scheme. Private sector and state-owned banks, barring a few, lagged as they took time to finalise funding lines to offer leverage.

Still, mobilisation across banks gathered pace in the last few weeks, with more than $15.5 billion mobilised through the FCNR(B) window in just 13 days as of August 13.

The scheme was operationalised on June 8, and the RBI’s first update showed that around $17.4 billion had been mobilised as of July 17.

This rose to $36.7 billion as of July 31, before crossing $52 billion by August 13.

“Over the last five-six weeks, the scheme has gained steam. Most banks have now got their funding lines tied up. This time around, a large sum of money has come through some of the foreign banks. A minimum of $60 billion is what I would expect. I would not be surprised if it reaches $65 billion”, another senior private sector banker said.

The banker said he found it very unusual for the RBI to close the scheme early after having said during August monetary policy that the scheme would not be closed early.

“The RBI has done this keeping in mind that banks should be able to manage the funds”, the banker said.

Another senior banker at a large state-owned bank said that the RBI’s decision to close the concessional swap window early could be because of robust dollar inflow.

“Even after one month truncation, overall, we expect $65–70 billion of FCNR(B) mobilization by the end of the scheme and, including OFCBs and ECBs, total mobilization could reach $80–85 billion”, SBI Research in a note on Saturday.

FCNR (B): A short story