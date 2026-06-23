Banks raise ₹1 trillion through CDs in June as deposit growth lags

The jump in CD issuance came as rates eased, with the maximum interest rate falling by about 20 basis points (bps) from the previous fortnight. Banks have increased their reliance on CDs at a time when the gap between credit and deposit growth has widened to more than 500 bps.

However, market participants expect banks' dependence on CDs to reduce in the coming months as inflows under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) concessional foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposit scheme pick up. These inflows are expected to help banks replace expensive bulk deposits, support lending and reduce the gap between credit and deposit growth.

CDs are short-term money market instruments issued by banks, with maturities ranging from seven days to one year. Banks use them to manage liquidity, meet funding needs and diversify their sources of funds. They are also an alternative to bulk deposits.

According to India Ratings, CD maturities remain high at around Rs 3.15 trillion between June and August 2026. Of this, around Rs 1.67 trillion is due in June, around Rs 0.38 trillion in July and around Rs 1.1 trillion in August. State-owned banks account for 59 per cent of these maturities, while private banks account for a 39 per cent share.

RBI data showed banks and financial institutions issued CDs worth around Rs 1.01 trillion during the fortnight ended June 15. This was slightly below the around Rs 1.1 trillion raised during the entire month of May, and much higher than the around Rs 46,000 crore issued in April. In comparison, CD issuances stood at around Rs 1.26 trillion in June 2025. In FY26, banks issued nearly Rs 14 trillion worth of CDs as deposit growth remained below credit growth.

The rise in CD issuance comes at a time when bank credit growth remains strong.

As of May 31, bank credit grew 17.65 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while deposit growth was slower at 12.21 per cent. This widened the credit-deposit growth gap to 544 basis points.

CD rates have fallen in recent weeks after the RBI announced measures to attract foreign-currency inflows. Banks are expecting liquidity conditions to improve as foreign-currency inflows increase.

Market estimates suggest inflows through FCNR(B) deposits and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) could total $60 billion-$70 billion, reducing banks' dependence on domestic borrowing instruments such as CDs.

FCNR(B) inflows are also expected to help banks replace some high-cost bulk deposits and support margins. Estimates of possible inflows range from $20 billion to more than $40 billion.

“The primary driver of higher CD issuance has been the gap between credit and deposit growth. While deposit growth has remained relatively stable, banks continue to raise liabilities to support strong credit demand. Changes in reporting dates have contributed to issuance activity. The relatively weak bond market has also pushed borrowers who would normally tap bond markets towards bank loans, adding to credit demand,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, director and head, BFSI Research, CareEdge.