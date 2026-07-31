Banks raise fresh deposit rates in June; lending rates edge up: RBI
Fresh term deposit rates rose 16 basis points in June, while lending rates on new rupee loans edged higher and the one-year MCLR increased in July
BS Reporter
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Domestic banks raised rates on fresh term deposits in June, while borrowing costs on new loans edged higher, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday.
The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of scheduled commercial banks rose 16 basis points (bps) to 5.99 per cent in June from 5.83 per cent in May.
The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans increased by 2 bps to 8.53 per cent from 8.51 per cent during the same period.
Rates on outstanding loans were broadly steady, with the WALR easing marginally to 8.96 per cent in June from 8.97 per cent in May. The weighted average rate on outstanding term deposits edged up to 6.58 per cent from 6.57 per cent.
Meanwhile, the one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) rose 10 bps to 8.60 per cent in July from 8.50 per cent in June.
The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the past three policy meetings.
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Topics : RBI deposit rates Finance News
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:01 PM IST