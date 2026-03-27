BFSI firms use AI, but only a handful track its impact on revenue

Artificial intelligence (AI) is widely embedded across banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) firms, but most companies are still not measuring its impact on revenue, according to a report by Knolscape’s Learning and Development (L&D) trends. the use of AI is moving from training to a capability mechanism, in the process becoming an important tool to improve efficiency. The report said that 94.1 per cent of BFSI firms use AI to save time and improve work, but only 19.1 per cent track how it impacts revenue.

The gap becomes starker when examining how organisations measure impact. Only 57.4 per cent of BFSI firms link learning to business outcomes, and an even smaller 47.1 per cent measure return on investment (ROI). This indicates that while organisations are investing in learning initiatives, the ability to quantify their business value remains limited, restricting L&D’s role as a true performance driver.