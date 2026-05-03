Bolstering mechanism for timely dues can give MSMEs a leg up in tough times

Draft directions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aim for simpler onboarding of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Lenders — banks and shadow banks — can avail of a guarantee cover for such exposures. The step will derisk financing and encourage more of them to participate. The entry threshold for new players is to be “at a minimum net worth of ₹25 crore (from the earlier paid-up capital of ₹100 crore). It mandates (a shift from “recommended”) that TReDS platforms file the assignment of receivables in favour of the financier with the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India. This will help lenders to access information on assets to ascertain whether a previous charge has been created on them and reduce frauds.

MSMEs account for nearly 35.4 per cent of manufacturing, around 48.58 per cent of exports, and 31.1 per cent of India’s gross domestic product, according to Economic Survey FY26. More than 74.7 million firms and 328.2 million people depend on them. Globally, MSMEs make up about 90 per cent of businesses and more than 50 per cent of employment. But the survey also notes that nearly ₹8.1 trillion is tied up, which has knockdown effects on working capital. When an MSME files a delayed payment case against a buyer, it may strain or even damage the business relationship. Buyers may perceive the filing as an adversarial step and may stop placing new orders or discontinue the partnership altogether. Since MSMEs rely heavily on long-term commercial ties, the fear of losing future busines prevents them from pursuing legal options, even when large dues remain pending. TReDS is the saviour.

Simplified onboarding will bring more MSMEs onto the platform (the Union Budget for FY27 has lowered the turnover threshold for buyers to ₹250 crore from ₹500 crore). “At the same time, the fundamental principle of TReDS remains intact, as credit risk continues to be anchored on the buyer, where full KYC and underwriting standards apply. This ensures scalability without compromising credit discipline,” says Ketan Gaikwad, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Receivables Exchange of India, the first TReDs platform. The introduction of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (for TReDS exposures) will enable financiers to service lower-rated corporates.

Sundeep Mohindru, founder and promoter of M1xchange, points out that TReDS exposures “have historically shown low default rates at 0.3 per cent, reflecting the strength of a model where credit risk is linked to the buyer.” The guarantee is less about addressing asset quality concerns and more about improving capital efficiency. By reducing effective risk exposure, it can make TReDS more attractive within lenders’ portfolios. “A related impact is likely to be seen in deeper supply chain financing. With partial risk cover, lenders may be more comfortable extending financing beyond established Tier-I suppliers to smaller vendors further down the chain, where access to formal credit remains limited.”

How will this play out on the exports front? For MSME exporters, this becomes existential. They do not have the balance sheet to absorb 60- to 90-day receivable cycles alongside elevated freight costs and delayed payments. As uncertainty (due to tariffs and geopolitics) rises, some have slowed exports or shifted focus to domestic markets, both of which impact overall export momentum. “We are already seeing this play out. Exporters with access to fast, flexible trade finance are continuing to operate and expand into new markets. Those dependent on traditional banking channels are falling behind, as slow processes, heavy documentation, and delayed turnaround times do not match the pace of global trade,” says Pushkar Mukewar, founder and CEO of Drip Capital. US orders are back but “without access to working capital, exporters cannot act on this demand. Waiting weeks for credit approval is not viable when shipments are time-sensitive.”

Can more be done? Financiers on TReDS must be entities permitted to undertake factoring, since each transaction involves assignment of receivables. Although the RBI enabled non-banking financial companies to undertake factoring (after a 2021 amendment), this capability is not automatic for NBFCs (in the Investment and Credit Company slot). “Legally, TReDS is treated as factoring due to assignment of receivables. Economically, it is a short-tenor, buyer-risk credit exposure. This additional layer (getting approval for factoring) creates friction, limits the number of financiers, and impacts liquidity and pricing for MSMEs,” explains Shachindra Nath, founder and MD, UGRO Capital.